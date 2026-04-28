Is Jamie Ding still ‘Jeopardy!’ champion? When to watch next

April 27, 2026, 9:03 a.m. ET

Metro Detroit native Jamie Ding is a 31-time “Jeopardy!” champion and is seeking his 32nd straight win Monday, April 27.

Ding has won $849,603 and is fifth all-time in victories, according to Jeopardy.com and TheJeopardyFan.com. He’s within one game of fourth all-time winner James Holzhauer, who won 32 games in 2019. Ding is also closing in on the fourth-most winnings; Amy Schneider totaled $1.3 million while winning 40 games in 2022.

Ding, a New Jersey-based bureaucrat and law student, is a 2009 graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School and his father Yuchuan Ding is a professor at Wayne State University.

To tune in on Monday evening, find your local television station and air time on the “Jeopardy!” website.

Here’s what to know about the 31-time “Jeopardy!” champion.

Watch it here: Stream your favorite shows, the biggest blockbusters and more.

When is Jamie Ding on ‘Jeopardy!’?

Jamie Ding will compete on “Jeopardy!” Monday, April 27, alongside contestants Katrina Puckett, a teacher from Washington Court House, Ohio, and Greg Shahade, a chess player from Philadelphia, according to Jeopardy.com.

Who is Jamie Ding?

Ding is a 31-time “Jeopardy!” champion, a resident of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, and an employee of the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency.

Jamie Ding was born in Canberra, Australia, and is a naturalized U.S. citizen. His parents are Yuchuan Ding, a professor of neuroscience at Wayne State University, and Ning Yan, a retired mathematics teacher who taught at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School. His sister, Jessie Ding, is a Grosse Pointe Shores-based attorney.

Ding was raised in Grosse Pointe Shores in metro Detroit and is a 2009 graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School.

His interests led Jamie Ding to compete twice in the Scripps National Spelling Bee and National Geographic Bee, and MATHCOUNTS National Competition, while a student at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods. While competing at the National Geographic Bee in Washington, D.C., in 2004, Ding was pictured with former “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, WSU recently said.

To lighten things up outside of trivia, siblings Jamie and Jessie Ding run an Instagram account, @attorneygeneraltsos, which Jessie Ding mostly maintains, giving their takes on General Tso’s chicken dishes at Chinese restaurants across the U.S. Jamie Ding was the mastermind behind the profile name, Jessie Ding said.

How does Ding’s win streak rank?

Ding, with 31 wins, is among the top 10 in “Jeopardy!” history at fifth place all-time.

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings holds the all-time record with 74 wins in 2004.

Leaderboard for most consecutive ‘Jeopardy!’ wins

Ken Jennings, 74 games, 2004 Amy Schneider, 40 games, 2022 Matt Amodio, 38 games, 2021 James Holzhauer, 32 games, 2019 Jamie Ding, 31 games, current Mattea Roach, 23 games, 2022 Cris Pannullo, 21 games, 2022 Julia Collins, 20 games, 2014 Jason Zuffranieri, 19 games, 2019 (TIE) David Madden, 19 games, 2005 (TIE)

How can you watch ‘Jeopardy!’?

“Jeopardy!” airs as a syndicated television show and streams on Hulu and Peacock. To find your local station and air time, visit Jeopardy.com.

Contact Jenna Prestininzi: jprestininzi@freepress.com.