Post-Tropical Arthur: New Orleans Tornado Warnings

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lafourche Parish until 2:45 a.m. A Tornado Warning has also been issued for Terrebonne Parish until 3:15 a.m.A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the New Orleans Metro until 6 a.m. Thursday amid impacts from Post-Tropical Storm Arthur.A level 2 slight risk of severe weather is in effect for much of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi tonight through early Thursday.What does a level 2 slight risk mean?This means that isolated to scattered severe storms are expected.What are the threats?The main threat is still heavy rain and flooding, but there could also be gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible as the rain bands from Arthur move in.What is the timing of severe weather?Strong bands of showers and storms will be moving in over much of southeast Louisiana after midnight Thursday.By 5am, the Northshore and south Mississippi could see very wet and stormy weather.What can I do to prepare?Make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts including downloading the free WDSU mobile app and turn on the alerts.Stay with the WDSU First Warning Weather Team for the latest as Arthur continues to affect our weather.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lafourche Parish until 2:45 a.m.

A Tornado Warning has also been issued for Terrebonne Parish until 3:15 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the New Orleans Metro until 6 a.m. Thursday amid impacts from Post-Tropical Storm Arthur.

A level 2 slight risk of severe weather is in effect for much of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi tonight through early Thursday.

What does a level 2 slight risk mean?

This means that isolated to scattered severe storms are expected.

What are the threats?

The main threat is still heavy rain and flooding, but there could also be gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible as the rain bands from Arthur move in.

What is the timing of severe weather?

Strong bands of showers and storms will be moving in over much of southeast Louisiana after midnight Thursday.

By 5am, the Northshore and south Mississippi could see very wet and stormy weather.

What can I do to prepare?

Make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts including downloading the free WDSU mobile app and turn on the alerts.

Stay with the WDSU First Warning Weather Team for the latest as Arthur continues to affect our weather.