Prayer vigil set for Huntsville family killed in plane crash: ‘Heaven gained three beautiful angels’

A Wednesday prayer vigil is planned for the Huntsville father and two daughters killed in a Montana plane crash.

Mark Anderson and his daughters, Lainey and Ellie, were killed in a plane crash Friday near the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana. A prayer vigil for the family is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Milton Frank Stadium.

Lainey Anderson was a graduate of Auburn University and a flight instructor at Sanders Aviation in Jasper. Ellie Anderson was a senior at Huntsville High School, where she was a member of the dance team. The family’s dog, Stella, was also on board.

Anderson’s wife and the girls’ mother, Misty, was not on board.

The family released a statement through a spokesperson thanking the community for the love and support they’ve received.

“We would like to express our immense gratitude for the love and support shown to our family in wake of the devastating events that transpired over the last few days,” the statement said. “We find peace in knowing heaven gained three beautiful angels, full of light and having lived their lives to the absolute fullest. Mark, Lainey and Ellie have left the world a better place just being in it.”

According to the family, Mark, a seasoned pilot, reported engine trouble shortly before the plane’s signal was lost. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

“Mark was an incredible pilot and loved his most cherished passengers more than anything,” the family’s statement said. “As a family, we are working diligently to get all of our loved ones back to Huntsville, Alabama, where services will be held in the coming days.”

Huntsville High School has canceled plans for Homecoming this week and school officials said counselors are on site for students and staff.

“On behalf of Huntsville High School, we extend our heartfelt condolences to all who are mourning this tragedy,” the school said in a statement.