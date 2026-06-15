President Trump Endorses Mike Collins in Georgia Senate Runoff

But Mr. Dooley has the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, a popular Republican, and Republican strategists in the state had said they expected the runoff to be close. Mr. Trump’s move on Sunday could scramble that calculus. His endorsement has proved immensely powerful in Republican primary after primary in recent weeks, though his winning streak hit a snag in Iowa in early June. The strength of Mr. Trump’s support in the party will be tested again in several states holding contests on Tuesday.

While both remaining candidates in Georgia had vied for Mr. Trump’s support, his choice of Mr. Collins was not entirely unexpected. Mr. Collins, a trucking executive with a history of incendiary social media posts, was already positioning himself as the MAGA candidate. He sponsored the first bill Mr. Trump signed after returning to the presidency. The congressman’s campaign has also brought on some of the president’s political advisers, including Mr. Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, and Tim Saler, a data analyst for his 2024 campaign.

“Georgians deserve a U.S. Senator who will fight for them every day to deliver real results, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” Mr. Collins wrote in a post on X thanking Mr. Trump. “It starts with firing Jon Ossoff in November. Let’s go get it!”

Mr. Dooley had worked to appeal to the president by visiting the White House for a lengthy meeting last summer and using a campaign slogan, “Georgia First,” that echoed the president’s “America First” message. Mr. Trump has a history of warming to sports figures who enter politics.

But Mr. Dooley’s chief political patron, Mr. Kemp, has had a tumultuous relationship with the president after refusing to join Mr. Trump’s effort to reverse the 2020 presidential election. As recently as 2024, Mr. Trump publicly referred to Mr. Kemp as a “bad guy,” though they smoothed out their public relationship by the election that year. Mr. Kemp has invested heavily in the race, joining Mr. Dooley at dozens of campaign events across the state.