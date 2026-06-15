Sami Khedira close to Real Madrid return on Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff

Former Germany midfielder Sami Khedira is expected to join Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff at Real Madrid.

Khedira, 39, worked with Mourinho during the Portuguese head coach’s first spell in charge at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013.

The 2014 World Cup winner joined Madrid the same summer as Mourinho and spent five years in the Spanish capital.

The anticipated role would mark Khedira’s first senior coaching position since retiring from playing in 2021.

His former Madrid team-mate Pepe had also been under consideration for the coaching role at the Bernabeu. The defender, 43, spent a decade at Madrid and also played under Mourinho.

Mourinho was announced as Madrid’s new head coach on Thursday after The Athletic revealed on April 28 he was the preferred candidate of president Florentino Perez.

Khedira spent three years working with Mourinho at Madrid (Dominique Faget/AFP via Getty Images)

Madrid’s conversations with Mourinho and his representatives included plans for him to bring several members of his trusted coaching staff to the Bernabeu. He is expected to be joined at Madrid by his Benfica assistants Joao Tralhao and Pedro Machado, analyst Roberto Merella, fitness coach Antonio Dias, and goalkeeper coach Nuno Santos, in addition to Khedira.

Khedira moved to Madrid from Stuttgart in 2010 and made 161 appearances for the club. He was part of the side that won the La Liga title under Mourinho in 2012-13 with a record points total, and also won the Champions League in 2014 and the Copa del Rey on two occasions. He departed for Juventus in 2015.

Madrid have frequently appointed former players to coaching positions, with both Alvaro Arbeloa and Zinedine Zidane having spells at the club’s Castilla (reserve) side, before being placed in charge of the first team.

Why have Madrid turned to Khedira?

Analysis from Real Madrid correspondent Mario Cortegana Santos

Khedira’s appointment would make a lot of sense, as he is a figure who meets the criteria Mourinho has in mind for this role.

The Athletic reported that the Portuguese coach is looking for someone to serve as a link between the club, the squad and the coaching staff — someone he has worked alongside and had a good connection with, and who has knowledge of Spanish football and/or Real Madrid.

Khedira’s experience at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he was coached by Mourinho among others, makes him a very strong candidate.

Also, his experience in other major leagues such as the Bundesliga (before and after his time in Spain) and Serie A (at Juventus, after leaving Madrid), in addition to his 77 caps for Germany, with whom he won the 2014 World Cup.