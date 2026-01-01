Preview: Estoril Praia vs Benfica – prediction, team news, lineups

Benfica travel to face Estoril Praia at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Saturday for the final round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga season, knowing victory is essential to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Back-to-back draws have seen the Eagles slip to third in the Portuguese top-flight table, leaving them two points behind second-placed Sporting Lisbon, while the ninth-placed Canaries are clinging onto a top-half finish only on head-to-head and goal difference over the sides directly below them.

Match preview

A dramatic Derby de Lisboa victory on matchday 30 had briefly reignited Benfica’s hopes of a top-two finish, as the Eagles overtook Sporting into second place before backing it up with an emphatic win over Moreirense.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side are now back in third after consecutive 2-2 draws against Famalicao and Braga, the latter coming at Estadio da Luz on Monday, where Vangelis Pavlidis’ stoppage-time penalty rescued a point.

That result was another setback in Benfica’s bid for a fourth consecutive top-two finish, taking their joint league-high draws to 11, though it also stretched the Eagles’ unbeaten Primeira Liga run to 48 matches (W37, D11), dating back to last season.

The Reds have scored two or more goals in 12 of their last 13 league matches, underlining their attacking strength, although defensively they have been less convincing, keeping just two clean sheets across their last 10 outings.

This could also be a defining match for Mourinho, with speculation surrounding a potential return to Real Madrid continuing to grow, and failure to secure a top-two finish would leave his second spell at the club looking underwhelming, especially given exits from the Champions League, Taca de Portugal and Taca da Liga.

Still, Benfica remain in a strong position away from home, having won 11 of their 16 league matches on the road this season (D5), with only Porto (14) and Sporting (12) recording more away victories.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estoril, meanwhile, are already safe from relegation, sitting 10 points above the playoff spot, while European qualification is out of reach, with Ian Cathro’s side 14 points off the top five, so their focus now turns to securing a second successive top-half finish after ending last season in eighth place.

However, the Canaries are without a win in seven matches (D2, L5) – the longest ongoing winless run in the division – having followed their draw at Braga with another 1-1 stalemate at Alverca last weekend, when Andre Lacximicant scored an equaliser just two minutes after coming on as an half-time substitute.

Estoril have now conceded first in each of their last five matches and have shipped 54 league goals overall — the most among teams in the top half — while their attack has slowed significantly, netting just seven times across their last 10 games.

Home form is also a concern for the Canaries, who have suffered defeat in each of their last three matches at Coimbra da Mota and are winless in four outings at the ground (D1, L3), a record that does not bode well, especially considering the Cascais club have also lost their last eight league meetings with Benfica.



Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Imago

Benfica have a near fully fit squad and are boosted by the return of captain Nicolas Otamendi and midfielder Richard Rios, both back from suspension.

Pavlidis could return to lead the attack after scoring a stoppage-time penalty last time out, taking his league tally to 22 goals, five behind Sporting’s Luis Suarez in the race for the Bola de Prata.

For Estoril, Yanis Begraoui, who has scored 20 league goals this season, will again lead the line and will look to get back to scoring ways, having drawn a blank last time out.

Defenders Antef Tsoungui and Pedro Carvalho are suspended, although Kevin Boma returns from injury and should strengthen the back line.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jandro Orellana remains a doubt after missing recent squads, while Joel Robles is expected to continue in goal.



Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Ferro, Bacher, Boma; Sanchez, Xeka, Holsgrove, G Costa; Guitane, Begraoui, Carvalho

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, T Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Aursnes; Schjelderup, R Silva, Prestianni; Pavlidis

We say: Estoril Praia 1-3 Benfica

Benfica have more riding on this encounter, as failure to secure maximum points would further dent their slim hopes of finishing second, and they will also be boosted by the return of Otamendi and Rios.

Meanwhile, Estoril will be missing two players in defence, further depleting a side that has been struggling in recent times, so victory for the visitors looks likely here.



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