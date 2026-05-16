NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal Preview: Johns Hopkins – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 2-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Long Island for an NCAA quarterfinal matchup against Johns Hopkins at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16. The game will air on ESPNU.

GAME DETAILS

Location: Hempstead, New York | James M. Shuart Stadium

Schedule: May 16 — Noon ET

Tickets: Click Here

TV: ESPNU

Live Stats: FightingIrish.com

Twitter Updates: @NDlacrosse

For a more in-depth look at the matchup – Game Notes: Notre Dame

POSTSEASON SUCCESS

• The Irish have won two of the last three NCAA Championships, capturing the titles in 2023 and 2024.

• Notre Dame owns a 31-26 record in its 29 trips to the NCAA Championship.

• Notre Dame has advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship in 14 of the last 16 NCAA Tournaments. The Irish are tied for the longest active quarterfinal streak with four straight appearances.

• Notre Dame has reached the title game on Memorial Day four times in program history, including twice in the last three seasons.

• The Irish have made seven trips to Championship Weekends, six coming since the 2010 season.

• Notre Dame has made the NCAA Championship field in 19 of the last 20 tournaments.

• This is the 16th time overall and 15th time in the last 18 seasons that the Irish have earned one of the eight national seeds for the NCAA Championship.

• Notre Dame is 26-12 over its last 14 NCAA Championship appearances.

• Notre Dame advanced to the NCAA Championship final weekend in 2001, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2023 and 2024 and played in the title game in 2010, 2014, 2023 and 2024.

• The Fighting Irish have an all-time record of 18-11 in first round NCAA Tournament games, including a mark of 14-1 in their last 15 appearances.

• The Irish are 12-3 in games played at Arlotta Stadium in NCAA Championships play.

THE JOHNS HOPKINS SERIES

• Saturday will mark the eighth meeting between the Irish and the Blue Jays, all coming in the NCAA Championships.

• Notre Dame trails Johns Hopkins in the series with a record of 3-4 but has won each of the last two matchups.

• The first Irish win came in the quarterfinal of the 2001 NCAA Championships, sending Notre Dame to its first semifinal appearance in program history. The Irish won the contest by a final score of 13-9 in Byrd Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

• The Irish then won in the first round of the 2019 tournament, as the Irish turned in a dominant performance in a 16-9 victory at Arlotta Stadium.

• In the most recent meeting Notre Dame defeated JHU by a score of 12-9 to advance to Championship Weekend during the 2023 NCAA Championships.

RESUME BUILDING

• Notre Dame has never shied away from playing the top teams in the country and has racked up wins, especially over the last few seasons.

• The Fighting Irish are 31-9 against ranked teams since the beginning of the 2023 season.

• Eighteen of the 31 wins have come in blowout fashion with the Irish winning by five or more goals.

• Furthermore, Notre Dame has faired just as well against the best of the best, posting a record of 22-6 against teams ranked in the top 10 of the USILA poll at the time of the matchup since the beginning of the 2023 season.

• The Irish are 8-1 against ranked opposition this season and 5-1 against top-10 teams (Syracuse, UNC, Richmond, Georgetown and Ohio State).

THE BEST PLAY HERE

• Notre Dame has produced more Tewaaraton finalists over the past six seasons than any other program, totaling six during the time frame.

• Shawn Lyght is the latest, being selected as a 2026 finalist as a defenseman.

• Lyght is the first defenseman in a decade to earn the honor, the most recent was another Notre Dame standout in Matt Landis (2016).

• Pat Kavanagh was named a finalist three times (2021, 2023, 2024) while Chris Kavanagh (2025) and Liam Entenmann (2024) were also finalists for the most prestigious individual award in college lacrosse.

• Pat Kavanagh became the first Notre Dame player to win the honor following the 2024 season.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE

• Notre Dame enters the weekend allowing just 8.54 goals per game, ranking fifth in the country.

• The Irish have held Georgetown (9), Michigan (4), Richmond (8), UNC (5), Duke (6) and Jacksonville (5) to season lows in goals scored this season.

• Notre Dame handcuffed a top-10 Jacksonville attack in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, holding the Dolphins to just five goals, two coming in the fourth quarter against Irish reserves.

• The Fighting Irish turned in arguably the best defensive performance of the season, holding UNC to a season-low five goals in the 10-5 victory. Only two of the five goals were scored in settled six-on-six possessions.

• Notre Dame held Maryland to eight goals in College Park, which is tied for the Terps lowest scoring output in a home game since the advent of the shot clock in 2019.

• Schwitzenberg has earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice this season following wins over Maryland and UNC.

• Notre Dame held Richmond to just eight goals, tying its mark for the lowest they have scored in a game this season.

• The Irish had their most disruptive performance of the season in the win over No. 3 Georgetown, limiting the Hoyas to just nine goals while recording a season-high 19 caused turnovers.

• Lyght finished the contest against Georgetown with a season-high three caused turnovers and two ground balls.

• Donovan has been a menace to opposing attacks, recording 13 caused turnovers and 37 ground balls.

• The short-stick defensive midfield unit that consists of Christian Alacqua, Chris Reinhardt, Kyle Bergen and Miguel Iglesias has impressed this season as well.

LYGHTS OUT

• Shawn Lyght has been named a Tewaaraton Award finalist, marking the first time a defenseman has achieved the feat since 2016 when Notre Dame great Matt Landis was a finalist for the most prestigious individual award in college lacrosse.

• Lyght becomes the sixth defenseman to ever be named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award.

• For the second-straight season, Lyght was named the ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, becoming just the third player in league history to earn the honor multiple times.

• Lyght joins Notre Dame legends Matt Landis and Liam Entenmann as the only three to accomplish the feat.

• The junior was selected as the Schmeisser Award co-winner following an incredible sophomore season in 2025.

• Lyght was also named a USA Lacrosse First Team All-American following the 2025 regular season.

• In the win over UNC last season, Lyght held UNC’s prolific attackman Owen Duffy to just one assist on the day, matching his career low for points in a game.

• This season’s matchup against Duffy he limited the junior to two points off a goal and assist and the assist came off a man-down situation in which Lyght was not on the field.

• Lyght consistently draws the No. 1 option for the opposing attack throughout the season.

BACK BETWEEN THE PIPES

• Goalie Thomas Ricciardelli was named the ACC Goalie of the Year following his impressive 2026 regular season, leading the Irish to the ACC regular season title.

• The senior is 11-2 on the season, making 146 saves while allowing 8.32 goals per game, ranking sixth in the country.

• His save percentage of 58.6 is the best mark in the ACC and ranks third in the country.

• Ricciardelli has recorded a save percentage of .500 or better in 10 of 13 games this season.

• Ricciardelli opened the 2026 NCAA Tournament in dominant fashion, making 16 saves while allowing just three goals in the win over Jacksonville.

• The senior was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season following the win over Duke, as he finished with 17 saves while allowing just six goals in the victory in Durham.

• The shot stopper turned in a remarkable performance in the win over No. 1 UNC, making 16 saves while allowing just five goals while adding three ground balls and a caused turnover.

• The New Canaan, Connecticut, native allowed a season-low four goals while making 11 saves in the win over Michigan on March 14.

• In the win over No. 1 Richmond, the senior was masterful, making 14 saves while allowing just eight goals to help the Irish knock off the top-ranked Spiders.

• Ricciardelli impressed in his debut season, leading the ACC and ranking sixth in the country goals against average (9.14).

• The shot stopper made 158 saves during the 2025 campaign while allowing 121 goals.

• The goalie saved at least 50 percent of shots he faced in 10 of 14 games last season.

• In his first NCAA Tournament appearance, Ricciardelli turned in an incredible performance against No. 2 Ohio State, making 15 saves while allowing just six goals for a mark of 71.4 percent.

EVERYBODY EATS

• The Irish can beat you in a number of ways, as the attack has been very balanced this season.

• The Fighting Irish have four attackmen that have recorded at least 23 points through 13 games.

• Josh Yago (25G, 15A) leads the team in points with 40 followed by Luke Miller (29G, 10A) and Brock Behrman (16G, 13A). Teddy Lally (14G, 9A) has excelled off the bench, adding 23 points to bolster the unit.

• Will Maheras has paced the midfield with 29 points (15G, 14A). Matt Jeffery (15G, 8A) has added 23 points. Will Angrick (12G, 5A) has recorded 17 while Jalen Seymour (12G, 3A) has 15 on the season.

• Twenty-one different players have registered a goal this season and 28 have tallied at least one point during the 2026 season, including 19 with multiple points.

DOMINATE THE DOT

• Tyler Spano and Aiden Diaz-Matos have excelled at the faceoff dot as a tandem this season.

• Spano enters the weekend with a win percentage of .585 (100-of-171) while Diaz-Matos has a percentage of .550 (71-of-129) this season.

• The Irish have finished 50 percent or better at the dot in each of the last six games and 10-of-13 games on the season.

• Facing Brady Wambach of UNC, who entered the matchup with the best percentage in the country, Spano won 10-of-17 faceoffs against the Tar Heels along with six ground balls to help the Irish win the possession battle.

• Spano has won a team-high 60 ground balls while Diaz-Matos has collected 42 on the year.

FROM THE GRIDIRON TO THE LACROSSE FIELD

• Two Notre Dame lacrosse players on the 2026 squad also are on the football roster, as Matt Jeffery and Dylan Faison are both dual-sport athletes.

• Jeffery was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2025 after making an impact in the midfield.

• Faison was the No. 1 ranked incoming player in the class of 2026 before he reclassified and joined the Irish for this spring semester.

• Jeffery has been productive in his sophomore campaign, posting 23 points off 15 goals and eight assists despite drawing a pole in the majority of matchups.

• The sophomore had a breakout performance in the win over Duke, scoring three goals for his first career hat trick.

• Faison has broken into the rotation as of late, playing on the second-midfield line and scoring his first career goal in the win over No. 1 Richmond.

• The freshman then scored two goals and added an assist in the win over Duke.

• Faison has six goals and an assist on the season for seven points in just nine games played.

CORRIGAN ALL-TIME DI PROGRAM WINS LEADER

• With the win over No. 1 Duke on April 10, 2021, Baumer Family Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Kevin Corrigan broke the NCAA record for most wins at a DI program with 311, passing Bob Shillinglaw (Delaware).

• Corrigan became just the third coach in NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse history to reach the 300-win mark at a single school with the win over Marquette on April 10, 2019.

• Corrigan is one of just four active Division I coaches to reach the 300-win mark in his career.

• Corrigan has an overall record of 380-182 in his 40 seasons of coaching.

• The head coach is 370-167 in his 38 seasons at Notre Dame.

• Corrigan is the longest tenured men’s lacrosse coach at the DI level.