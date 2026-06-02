Preview: Georgia vs Romania – prediction, team news, lineups

Georgia welcome Romania to the Mikheli Meskhi Stadium on Tuesday evening for the first of two friendly fixtures this month.

Following a five-game winless streak, Jvarosnebi beat Lithuania 2-0 in their most recent match, while the Tricolorii fell to the same scoreline against Slovakia.

Match preview

Georgia’s hopes of a maiden FIFA World Cup appearance this year were dashed at the qualification stage as they finished 13 points off group winners Spain and 10 behind Turkey, who booked their place in playoff rounds.

In fact Jvarosnebi have only qualified for a major tournament on one prior occasion, with French boss Willy Sagnol leading them to the knockout stage of the European Championships just two years ago.

Since achieving that feat though, Georgia have largely struggled, winning just four of their previous 14 competitive fixtures.

However, the home side did run out victors in the most recent meeting between the two teams, with Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Aburjania strikes sending Jvarosnebi on their way to a 2-1 win against Romania in Ploiesti five years ago.

© Imago / sport pictures-Razvan Pasarica

Following a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Turkey in March’s playoff semi-final, Romania will have to wait at least four more years for an eighth World Cup appearance, last featuring in the 1998 edition.

However, Tuesday’s trip to Tbilisi marks the beginning of a new era for Romania, with Gheorghe Hagi taking charge of his first match since returning for a second stint at the helm of the national team on April 20.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder also managed his country for four matches in 2001 and is returning to the post following the tragic death of most recent boss Mircea Lucescu.

Lucescu coached Romania for 18 matches over a 20-month span, but resigned on April 2 after falling ill and sadly passing away just five days later.

After winning four consecutive away matches, the Tricolorii’s 2-0 loss to Slovakia on March 31 means they are now winless in their previous five on the road, conceding 11 and scoring just four over that stretch.

Georgia form (all competitions):

Romania form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AOP.Press

It looks unlikely that Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be available for Tuesday’s match, given his contribution in the French club’s UEFA Champions League triumph over Arsenal on Saturday evening.

However, stars such as Liverpool’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and Villarreal’s Mikautadze will likely start, with the home side looking to claim only their second ever win over Romania.

Coming off the back of Premier League survival with Tottenham Hotspur, Radu Dragusin will likely anchor a consistent Tricolorii backline.

Due to Daniel Birligea’s injury absence, Hagi will likely deploy DC United’s Louis Munteanu through the centre, alongside Dennis Man and Ianis Hagi in attack.

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Gelashvili, Dvali, Gocholeishvili; Kochorashvili, Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Azarovi; Mikautadze, Davitashvili, Kvernadze

Romania possible starting lineup:

Radu; Ratiu, Dragusin, Ghita, Sorescu; Marin, Stanciu, Dragomir; Man, Munteanu, Hagi

We say: Georgia 2-0 Romania

Despite likely being without star man Kvaratskhelia, Georgia will be confident that they can overcome an inconsistent Romania side and claim their first-ever win on home turf against the Tricolorii on Tuesday.

Following a dismal end to their World Cup qualification campaign, we are backing the home side to do just that, making it three matches unbeaten heading into their clash with Bahrain on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.