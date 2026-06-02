Croatia vs Belgium: Where to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

Today’s game between Croatia and Belgium will kick-off at Jun 2, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Croatia vs Belgium in the United States are listed below.

Croatia and Belgium meet in a pre-World Cup friendly that carries more weight than most tune-up fixtures. Both nations are weeks away from their opening group stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, and this is one of the final opportunities for each coach to sharpen their squads.

For Croatia, the mood around the camp is positive. Luka Modrić and Ivan Perišić, two of the country’s most-capped players, have spoken about the strength of the group’s unity, describing the squad as a “big family” that sets aside club rivalries when the national shirt is on. The Vatreni head into Group L knowing they face England, Panama, and Ghana, and performances in this friendly will inform selection decisions.

Belgium arrive in a different kind of atmosphere. Romelu Lukaku recently revealed that the squad had lobbied for Thierry Henry to take the head coach role following Roberto Martinez’s departure, and he was openly critical of the previous regime under Domenico Tedesco. The Red Devils are building under new management, and this match against Croatia offers a chance to establish some cohesion before Group G kicks off.

Croatia’s recent form has been solid. Four wins from their last five matches, including a run of three consecutive victories in UEFA World Cup qualification, suggests the Vatreni are in reasonable shape heading into the tournament.

Belgium have been more inconsistent. A 5-2 win over the United States impressed, but they were held 1-1 by Mexico in their most recent outing, and a draw against Kazakhstan in qualifying raised questions about their reliability against lower-ranked opposition.

Both sides have plenty to prove and plenty to protect. With the World Cup looming, neither manager will want to carry any unnecessary doubt into the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Croatia vs Belgium, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either Croatia or Belgium ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded) 12/7 Games over 2.5 goals 5/5 Both teams scored 4/5 Goal Scored (Conceded) 18/6 Games over 2.5 goals 3/5 Both teams scored 4/5

Croatia have won four of their last five matches, losing only to Brazil (3-1) in their most recent outing on April 1. Before that defeat, they beat Colombia 2-1 in a friendly and recorded three straight wins in UEFA World Cup qualification, including victories over Montenegro (3-2 away), Faroe Islands (3-1), and Gibraltar (3-0). Across those five matches, Croatia scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Belgium’s last five results show two wins, two draws, and no defeats. Their standout performance was a 5-2 victory away at the United States on March 28. They followed that with a 1-1 draw against Mexico. In qualifying, Belgium beat Liechtenstein 7-0 and Wales 4-2, but were held 1-1 by Kazakhstan. Belgium scored 14 goals across their last five matches and conceded four, though their results against stronger opposition have been more modest.

Head-to-Head Record

Games over 2.5 goals 1/5 Both teams scored 2/5

The most recent meeting between Croatia and Belgium was a 0-0 draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on December 1, 2022, a result that eliminated Belgium from the tournament. Prior to that, Belgium beat Croatia 1-0 in a friendly in June 2021. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Belgium have won two, Croatia one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL’s guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster’s website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: