Preview: Lorient vs Marseille – prediction, team news, lineups

For the first time since 2023, Marseille will visit Stade du Moustoir in Brittany to face Lorient in Ligue 1 action on Saturday evening.

A 2-0 defeat at Lyon dropped Lorient down to ninth, while OM are fourth despite a 3-1 win at home versus Metz the last time out.

Match preview

Playing in Europe next season is no longer likely for Lorient, who are 12 points behind Rennes for sixth place with five matchdays remaining.

While that may not happen, Olivier Pantaloni can take pride in knowing that a victory on Saturday would officially guarantee them a spot in the 2026-27 top-flight season.

Lorient are winless in two of their last three Ligue 1 encounters, netting a goal or fewer in each of those instances.

At home, however, they have yet to lose a top-flight outing this year, winning two of those last four such matches in this competition.

If they can win four of their remaining five league encounters, they would reach the 50-point plateau for only the second time this decade in the top-flight.

So far in 2026, they have yet to lose a Ligue 1 contest versus a team currently in the top four, defeating Lens 2-1 at home in mid-March.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

A lack of consistency in recent times has put Marseille’s chances of an automatic place in the League Phase of the Champions League very much up in the air.

Heading into matchday 30, they are a point below Lille for that last spot, having lost two of their previous three top-flight affairs.

Three of their final five league fixtures will take place outside Stade Velodrome, with Habib Beye’s men dropping points in four of their last five Ligue 1 away games.

More than half of their goals conceded domestically in 2026 (23) have been away from home (12), with Marseille allowing multiple strikes five times.

To surpass their points total from 2024-25 (65), OM will have to win each of their remaining five league fixtures this season.

Les Olympiens have won their last three Ligue 1 meetings with Lorient, while they are unbeaten in 13 successive games against them in this competition.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Lorient form (all competitions):

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

A calf strain may prevent Montassar Talbi from featuring for Lorient, Isaak Toure has a knock, Laurent Abergel is questionable due to an ankle issue, as is Theo Le Bris because of a hamstring strain.

Mohamed Bamba might be a game-time decision as he is recovering from an illness, and Arsene Kouassi will be suspended for this contest.

On the Marseille side, Nayef Aguerd has a groin strain, CJ Egan-Riley is dealing with muscle soreness and Geoffrey Kondogbia will be a question mark with a thigh injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Igor Paixao and Hamed Traore all found the back of the net for OM last week, propelling them to a comfortable victory.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Faye, Adjei; Silva, Cadiou, Avom, Fadiga; Makengo, Pagis; Dieng

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli: Pavard, Balerdi, Medina; Weah, Hojbjerg, Nadir, Paixao; Greenwood, Gouiri; Aubameyang

We say: Lorient 1-3 Marseille

Lately, Lorient have been playing like a team in a comfortable position, with nothing to lose or gain, which, at this stage, is relatively accurate.

That said, Marseille are still in the hunt for a Champions League berth, and we expect that desperation, combined with their firepower, will propel them to another big triumph.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.