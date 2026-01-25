Preview: Marseille vs Lens – prediction, team news, lineups

Lens can stretch their unbeaten run to 11 matches across all competitions and maintain their lead atop the Ligue 1 table with a victory on Saturday at Stade Velodrome versus Marseille.

On matchday 18, OM won their first league fixture of the year, climbing up to third in the standings by defeating Angers 5-2, while Lens remained the team to catch after a 1-0 triumph over Auxerre.

Match preview

From one match to the next, Marseille have been somewhat of an anomaly both domestically and in Europe all season long.

Last week, we saw the best version of this side, as they netted at least five goals for the fourth time in the league this season.

On Friday, they will seek to avoid suffering consecutive defeats in normal time across all competitions for the first time since October after Liverpool beat them 3-0 in Champions League action on Wednesday.

Roberto De Zerbi could lose successive Ligue 1 fixtures at the Velodrome for only the second time in his OM career and the first since October to November 2024 (two).

At the same time, this team are in danger of going goalless in two straight Ligue 1 home contests for the first time since February to March 2022 following a 2-0 defeat to Nantes on matchday 17.

Les Olympiens could lose both league meetings with Lens in the same campaign for the first time since 2022-23 after the latter narrowly beat them 2-1 last October.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Many may still doubt that Lens can win the league, but so far, they are proving everybody wrong, maintaining their first-place standing over the past five matchdays.

This team have conceded just one goal in their previous five competitive contests, while recording three successive clean sheets in Ligue 1.

They have won eight league encounters this season by a single goal, while suffering just one defeat by that thin margin in their opening match (1-0 versus Lyon).

Pierre Sage’s men have triumphed in their last four domestic affairs away from home and on Saturday could win five successive top-flight contests as the visitors for the first time this century.

In six of their last seven domestic outings played outside Stade Bollaert-Delelis, they have given up a goal or fewer, though only two of their seven clean sheets in the competition this season have taken place away from home.

Les Sang et Or have won six of their previous seven meetings with Marseille in Ligue 1, while claiming maximum points in four of their last five visits to Stade Velodrome.

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Last week, Marseille said goodbye to Robinio Vaz, who signed with Roma, while Pol Lirola joined Hellas Verona and Ruben Blanco was released.

Amine Gouiri, Igor Paixao, Timothy Weah, Hamed Traore and Ligue 1’s top goalscorer Mason Greenwood all found the back of the net in their convincing triumph over Angers.

As for Lens, Jonathan Gradit could be sidelined because of a lower leg issue, Jhoanner Chavez has a sore thigh, Regis Gurtner has a hamstring strain, Amadou Haidara is questionable due to fitness issues, Anthony Bermont has a knock, while Odsonne Edouard was rested against Auxerre and could return this weekend.

Wesley Said netted the only goal on matchday 18 for them, while Robin Risser did not have to make a single stop for his sixth clean sheet in the competition.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Medina; Weah, Nadir, Hogbjerg, Palmieri; Greenwood, Gomes; Gouiri

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Baidoo, Sarr; Abdulhamid, Thomasson, Bulatovic, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

We say: Marseille 1-2 Lens

Week after week, Lens have had to win to remain on top of the table, and given the groove they are in, we believe they will outduel a Marseille side that have struggled with consistency in Ligue 1.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.