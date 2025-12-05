Preview: Sant Andreu vs Celta Vigo – prediction, team news, lineups

Celta Vigo will travel to face Sant Andreu at Camp Municipal Narcís Sala on Thursday for a second-round Copa del Rey encounter.

The visitors got past Puerto de Vega last time out, while the hosts claimed a 2-1 victory over Teruel to advance to this stage.

Match preview

Sant Andreu got the better of Teruel, but they needed extra time to complete the job to book their place in this round of the tournament.

Sergi Serrano’s 19th-minute effort looked like it was enough for Natxo Gonzalez’s team to go through, but they were pegged back when Andres Rodríguez scored for Teruel with three minutes left on the clock.

That said, Emilio Lucas Vina restored their one-goal lead in the 110th minute of extra time, and it was enough to seal their place in the next phase of the competition.

In a more recent engagement, the home side will enter this contest off the back of a 2-1 loss to Girona B in their last league outing, an outcome which extended their winless streak to three matches.

Gonzalez and his charges will be eager to end their poor run of results, but they face a Herculean task with the visit of Celta Vigo.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, it has not been plain sailing for Celta Vigo in recent times, with back-to-back losses in Europe and in the Spanish top flight.

The Sky Blues suffered a 3-2 loss to Ludogorets in the Europa League before a 1-0 defeat against Espanyol in La Liga.

Following those disappointing losses, the trip to Catalonia to face the less-fancied Sant Andreu offers a chance for some reprieve, as they look to get back to winning ways.

Despite being less than impressive in recent outings, Claudio Giraldez’s team are expected to dominate the hosts and advance to the next round of the competition.

One reason for the visitors to be optimistic ahead of this clash is their away form, which has seen them win five of their last six matches on the road across all competitions.

Sant Andreu Copa del Rey form:

Sant Andreu form (all competitions):

Celta Vigo Copa del Rey form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Ahead of this trip on Thursday, Celta Vigo could make wholesale changes to their squad, with many of the regulars giving way for some players on the fringes.

Ionut Radu returned to the starting XI in their 1-0 loss to Espanyol, but he could be rested for this encounter, with one of Ivan Villar or Marc Vidal taking his place.

Up front, Borja Iglesias, who fired blanks in their last outing, could be entrusted to lead the line once again.

Carlos Domínguez is currently on the sidelines, recuperating from a thigh injury, and he is not expected to feature in this encounter.

For the hosts, Inaki Alvarez could be handed the responsibility of being between the sticks on Thursday.

Right in front of him, the quartet of Luis Martínez, Hudson Davis, David Pons and Jordi Mendez could form the back four.

Sant Andreu possible starting lineup:

Alvarez; Pons, Davis, Martinez, Mendez; A. Garcia, Dabra, Serrano, S. Garcia; Salvans, Mendes

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Villar; Lago, Fernandez, Ristic, Rueda; Moriba, Beltran; Jutgla, Duran, El-Abdellaoui; Iglesias

We say: Sant Andreu 0-3 Celta Vigo

Despite their recent slips, Celta Vigo are overwhelming favourites heading into this match, and considering the quality at their disposal, we reckon that they will claim a convincing 3-0 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.