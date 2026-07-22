Preview: UCV vs Santos – prediction, team news, lineups

UCV and Santos begin their battle for a place in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 on Wednesday. The first leg will take place at Misael Delgado Stadium in Valencia, Venezuela, following a venue change by CONMEBOL due to recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

The hosts are banking on home advantage and the quick adaptation of new signings to pull off an upset. Meanwhile, Santos arrive as clear favourites, backed by their squad’s extensive international experience.

Match preview

Santos are under pressure after a 2-1 defeat to Botafogo in their return to Brasileiro action, conceding the winner in stoppage time. They currently sit 16th with 21 points in the league standings, and their attention now shifts fully to the Copa Sudamericana.

In the group stage, Santos collected seven points from six matches, winning just once, drawing four, and losing one to advance in second place on goal difference. Their best performance was a 3-0 win over Deportivo Cuenca at Vila Belmiro.

Since March, manager Alexi Stival has sought to bring more consistency to the Santos squad. The group is led by captain Neymar and top scorer Gabigol, who has 14 goals this season; however, neither has been called up for this clash.

In Valencia, Santos are expected to prioritise possession without compromising defensive organisation.

This will be the first-ever meeting between UCV and Santos. The return leg is set for July 28 at Vila Belmiro, with the winner on aggregate facing Macara of Ecuador in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Universidad Central enter Wednesday’s match in a rebuilding phase after losing seven players during the World Cup break.

The most significant departure was forward Juan Manuel Cuesta, their top scorer in the continental campaign, who joined Sporting Cristal.

Carlos Cermeno, Charlis Ortiz, Jovanny Bolivar, Adrian Martinez, Ruben Ramirez, and Kendry Mendoza also left before the knockout stage.

In the Copa Libertadores, Universidad Central finished third in Group H with nine points from six matches. Their highlight was a pair of wins over Libertad, with Juan Manuel Cuesta netting twice. As the best third-placed team, they secured a playoff spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

In the Venezuelan Championship, UCV had a mixed end to the Apertura. They thrashed Academia Puerto Cabello 3-1 but then lost to the same side and to Portuguesa, conceding decisive goals late on and in the first half of those matches.

Managed by Daniel Sasso, who won the treble in 2025, UCV rely on a 4-3-3 formation and strong tactical organisation.

UCV form (all competitions):

Santos Copa Sudamericana form:

Santos form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

UCV enter the clash with no injury or suspension concerns, but with a heavily modified squad after seven departures during the World Cup break.

To compensate, the club signed Gonzalo Mottes, Edwin Peraza, Williams Lugo, Edwin Mosquera, and Steven Pabon. While these reinforcements provide more options for the knockout phase, a lack of chemistry remains a challenge for the clash against Santos.

Santos will have major absentees for the first leg in Venezuela. Neymar is still regaining fitness after his post-World Cup break; despite training at the Rei Pele Training Center, he was not named in the travelling squad.

In addition to Neymar, Cuca will be without Gabigol, who is sidelined with adductor myalgia and remained in the Baixada Santista for treatment.

Willian Arao and Igor Vinicius are rested, while Joao Schmidt, in the final stages of recovery from thigh discomfort, completes the list of absentees.

UCV possible starting lineup:

Morales; Silva, Velasquez, Peraza, Carrillo; Gonzalez, Sole; Sosa, Zapata, Rodriguez; Bolivar

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao; Menino, Peres, Escobar; Henrique Oliva, Rolheiser; Barreal, Miguelito; Thaciano, Moises, Rony

We say: UCV 0-2 Santos

Santos are favourites due to the superior technical quality of their squad and the international experience of their core players. Even away from home, Peixe arrive motivated by their qualification for the playoffs.

Given UCV’s massive overhaul during the season break and the lack of chemistry among new signings, Santos are expected to control the game and have an excellent chance of leaving Venezuela with an advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.