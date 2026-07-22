Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s high security wedding invite – NBC New York

A guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is giving one of the first detailed accounts of the extreme security measures built into the couple’s invitation process.

Jonathan Thomas, CEO of American Century Investments, said on “The Compound & Friends” podcast that the invitation process began earlier this year with a simple text message. In fact, he said he initially deleted it because it read, “This is from Taylor and Travis. I promise it’s not spam.”

When he didn’t respond, Kelce personally called months later to make sure he knew he was invited. Thomas said Kelce explained that the digital approach was intentional; their guests are constantly traveling, rarely in one place and coordinating physical mail would be too complicated. Kelce told him they already had everyone’s cell phone numbers.

From there, Thomas said the process quickly escalated into full‑blown security protocols.

“And when you first get the wedding invitation, which was a text, the first thing you do is there’s multi-factor authentication,” he started.

“So you go through that process a couple of times. Then you got a non-disclosure agreement. Sent to you kind of via DocuSign. Only after completing those steps did guests receive the actual digital invitation and even that was designed to prevent leaks.”

Thomas continued, “After that, you then actually got the invitation itself, a digital invitation, watermarked. So it says Jonathan and Cindy Thomas [his wife] in the background. So if you took a screenshot, shared it, everybody would know who it was. I won’t get into the details of the NDA, but it had teeth, let’s just put it that way.”

Thomas said Swift and Kelce released the wedding details in stages, first the date, then the city, but held the exact venue until hours before the ceremony.

“And then throughout the process, so the first one just came out, you’re invited to the wedding, then it came out July 3rd in New York, then it came out July 3rd, Manhattan, and it wasn’t until 4 in the morning, on the day of the wedding, where we got the exact location.”

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, where actor Adam Sandler was the surprising officiant at a star-packed ceremony.

The secrecy that surrounded the buildup to the nuptials lifted when a marquee outside the Manhattan arena proclaimed “JUST&T MARRIED” once they tied the knot.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline

Swift and Kelce’s relationship began to take shape in July 2023, when Kelce revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number after attending her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Despite the arena being home to the Chiefs, Kelce failed to get close to Swift and expressed his disappointment.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he quipped. The podcast asked on Instagram: “Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend.”

By September 2023, Kelce was hinting his efforts had achieved some success, but declined to elaborate amid speculation and as reports surfaced that the two had been “quietly hanging out.” Then, Kelce revealed on a sports talk show that he’d invited Swift to a game at Arrowhead. “I threw the ball in her court,” he said.

Days later, Swift took him up on his offer and attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game seated alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, in a moment that effectively confirmed the growing connection. The two left the stadium together in Kelce’s purple Chevelle. Her appearance, the first of many, sent NFL viewership and Kelce jersey sales surging.

After Taylor Swift wrapped her concert in Buenos Aires, the popstar put on a different kind of show with her new beau, NFL star Travis Kelce.

In October 2023, Swift and Kelce were spotted together multiple times in New York City, including intimate dinners and a surprise “Saturday Night Live” cameo. Their comfort level in public increased and the pair was photographed leaving after‑parties hand‑in‑hand, signaling that the relationship was getting serious.

Kelce, meanwhile, traveled internationally during the NFL bye week in November to attend Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Argentina, where she changed a lyric in “Karma” to reference him. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

The relationship continued into 2024, with Swift attending playoff games, including the AFC Championship Game, where she joined Kelce on the field after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl. The couple kissed, and in a viral moment heard around the world, Kelce tells Swift, “I love you. So much it’s not funny.”

Weeks later, Swift raced across nine time zones after performing in Tokyo to attend the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers. The “Love Story” singer again kissed Kelce on the field, making it clear they were not shying away from public displays of affection.

Taylor Swift is celebrating Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl win with a kiss. The Grammy winner took to the field after her man’s team the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Throughout spring and summer 2024, the couple balanced Swift’s touring schedule and Kelce’s offseason commitments, appearing together at charity events, concerts and family gatherings. Kelce even made his Eras stage debut at one of London concerts, donning a tuxedo and top hat and carrying Swift in his arms during a choreographed bit before “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The two began showing very public support and admiration for one another, with Kelce calling her “unbelievable” on his “New Heights” podcast, and Swift shouting out Kelce as she accepted an MTV Video Music Award.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” she said.

When Swift announced her highly anticipated 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” she did it on Kelce’s podcast, her first-ever podcast appearance. She also credited “New Heights” for getting her a boyfriend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are major couple goals. The pop icon appeared with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on their podcast “New Heights” on Wednesday.

Kelce, in return, credited the Eras Tour for getting him a girlfriend. “I see you on that stage and see how you can get an entire stadium going, and then I get you in a room and it’s like I’ve known you forever,” he said. “It’s the easiest conversation I ever had, and it was just so much fun that it knocked my socks off.”

In August 2025, after two years of dating, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a five-photo carousel post on their Instagram accounts. Kelce proposed in a floral‑filled garden of his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post was captioned.