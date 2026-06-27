Preview: UFC Baku Prelims – Ofli vs. Reyes

BETTING ODDS: Reyes (-160); Ofli (+135)

The resurgent Ofli will try for his third straight Octagon win

against Reyes, who made his successful UFC debut in February.

Coming out of Season 32 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” Ofli looked like

a late bloomer—he was already 31 at the “TUF” finale—but a

featherweight prospect with some upside. He is a stocky, powerful

athlete with an aggressive style, equally adept at looking for big

punches on the feet or wrestling and grappling foes into the

dirt.

Losses in first two UFC bouts to fellow finalist Mairon

Santos and Muhammadjon

Naimov appeared to show the limitations of Ofli’s skill set and

approach: his hard-charging style on the feet flung him face-first

into Santos’ superior firepower for six minutes and change, while

the loss to Naimov saw him outmuscled and outgrinded (is that a

word?) by a foe who was both a bit bigger and a more efficient

wrestler. Ofli has since bounced back with a pair of wins over

Ricardo

Ramos and Zha Yi, even if

the Yi fight was a terrible decision, and has the chance to go over

.500 in one of the UFC’s toughest divisions here.

Like Ofli, Reyes was a relative latecomer to top-level promotions,

winning on

Dana White’s Contender Serieslast fall, then making his UFC

debut as a 32-year-old rookie. Facing an aging but tough veteran in

Douglas

Silva de Andrade, Reyes survived some adversity on the feet

before hammering the Brazilian nearly unrecognizable with

ground-and-pound, earning a first-round TKO.

Reyes is a big featherweight who works at a steady pace and tends

to build throughout a fight. His leg kicks and diligent body work

reinforce the idea that he wants to wear his opponent out and drag

them into deep waters. While he is not a particularly adept

wrestler offensively or defensively, the Colombian is a good

submission grappler who can sometimes spend too much time attacking

from his back when he might be better off trying to get back up.

However, against Silva de Andrade, Reyes was all business on the

ground, perhaps indicating that he has turned a corner.

Ofli is a slight underdog here, and if the Yi decision had gone the

other way, the line would probably be a good bit wider, but I like

his chances. Reyes will be the bigger fighter, but doesn’t tend to

employ his size in the kind of bully performances that have given

Ofli trouble in the past. And while Ofli lost that decision to

Naimov, he took over the fight and started winning as soon as he

ramped up his workrate and aggression, lessons that have clearly

informed all of his subsequent performances. The pick is Ofli by

decision.

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Hasanov vs. Nolan

Yakhyaev vs. Walker

Ruziboev vs. Pulyaev

Ofli vs. Reyes

Donchenko vs. Berggren

Almakhan vs. Matsumoto

Abdullaev vs. Nascimento