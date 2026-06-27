Riding Into 2028: On the Midterms Trail, Andy Beshear Eyes a Bigger Prize

Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky made a pilgrimage in April to the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference in New York City. On a sweltering night in May, he was at Representative James E. Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry” in South Carolina. This month, he has rallied Democrats in Colorado, Nevada, Minnesota and Iowa.

“I am living, breathing proof the Democrats can win anywhere, and we should be fighting everywhere!” Mr. Beshear shouted at a rally in Des Moines for Rob Sand, who had just won the party’s nomination for Iowa governor.

Mr. Beshear, who seems to be everywhere on the 2026 midterms circuit, is in demand as a surrogate for Democrats in frontline races, all while positioning himself for an expected presidential run in 2028. Democrats, who urgently need to be competitive in more states if they are to win back Congress and eventually the White House, see hope in Mr. Beshear, a twice-elected Democratic governor of a deep-red state that President Trump won by 30 points in 2024. But some wonder whether his success is replicable outside of Kentucky, where he benefited from the popularity of his father, a two-term governor from 2007 to 2015.