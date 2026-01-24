Preview: Valencia vs Espanyol – prediction, team news, lineups

Valencia will be aiming to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Los Che are currently 17th in the La Liga table, one point outside of the relegation zone, while the away side are fifth, two points ahead of sixth-placed Real Betis.

Match preview

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been another difficult campaign for Valencia, who have a record of four wins, eight draws and eight defeats from their 20 league matches this season, with 20 points leaving them down in 17th spot in the table.

Los Che are only one point ahead of 18th-placed Alaves, but the home team will enter their clash with an out-of-form Espanyol off the back of successive wins.

Indeed, Carlos Corberan’s side recorded a 2-0 victory over Burgos CF in the Copa del Rey on January 15 before beating Getafe 1-0 in La Liga last time out.

Valencia remain in a relegation battle, and they have two difficult league games against Espanyol and Real Betis ahead of a Copa del Rey quarter-final with Athletic Bilbao.

Incredibly, each of the last six league matches between Valencia and Espanyol have finished level, including a 2-2 in the reverse game earlier this term.

© Imago

Espanyol last win over Valencia was a 2-1 success at Mestalla in December 2021, while they have not been beaten by Los Che since July 2020.

The Catalan outfit are enjoying an impressive season, picking up 34 points from their 20 matches to sit fifth in the table, two points ahead of sixth-placed Real Betis.

However, Manolo Gonzalez’s side have had a recent wobble, only picking up one point from their last three matches, drawing with Levante either side of defeats to Barcelona and Girona.

The 2-0 home loss to Girona last time out was a real setback considering what Espanyol are attempting to achieve this season, but they have the chance to get back on track against Valencia on Saturday.

Espanyol have the fifth-best away record in La Liga this season, picking up 15 points from nine matches, while Valencia have collected 14 points from their 10 games on home soil.

Valencia La Liga form:

DLDLDW

Valencia form (all competitions):

WDLDWW

Espanyol La Liga form:

WWWLDL

Team News

© Imago

Valencia will be without the services of Mouctar Diakhaby, Thierry Correia, Julen Agirrezabala and Cesar Tarrega through injury on Saturday, while Jose Gaya and Cristian Rivero are both suspended.

Dani Raba also faces a late fitness test, so it is possible that Los Che will be missing seven players for the fixture with Espanyol.

Hugo Duro has scored seven times during a successful campaign to date, and there will be a spot in the final third of the field for the Spaniard, who returned against Getafe last time out after missing the clash with Elche one week before.

As for Espanyol, Omar El Hilali’s red card last time out means that the defender will miss this weekend’s contest through suspension.

Javi Puado has had a difficult time with injuries this season, and the forward has now suffered a serious knee injury which will rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

Kike Garcia is pushing for a start in the final third of the field, but Roberto Fernandez should keep his spot through the middle for the Catalan side.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Comert, Copete, Vazquez; Pepelu, Ugrinic; Rioja, Beltran, Lopez; Duro

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; Sanchez, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Carreras, Lozano, Zarate, Exposito, Milla; Fernandez

We say: Valencia 2-2 Espanyol

Valencia will enter this match off the back of successive wins, while Espanyol are struggling for form, but we are finding it difficult to back the hosts with any real confidence and have therefore had to settle on another draw between the two sides.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.