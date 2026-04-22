Prime Video Secures Rights To Thriller; More Cast Set

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video has swooped for rights to Embassy, the action-thriller series starring Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan and J.K. Simmons, in six territories.

The streamer landed rights in the UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia and New Zealand for the six-part AGC Television series, which is set to launch next year. AGC, Ascendant Fox and Turbine Studios are making the show, which AGC International is shopping internationally, with Hannah Blyth from Prime Video’s UK acquisitions team licensing it for Amazon.

We’ve also got word shooting has begun in Cologne and London, and have additional casting news.

Aleksandar Jovanovic (The Gold, Souls), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack, Wolf Hall), Mitya Savelau (3 Body Problem, The Crown), Hasan Akil (Memory Box, A Sad and Beautiful World), James Murray (Masters of the Air, The Crown), Luke Treadaway (Unbroken, The Serial Killer’s Wife), Stephen Odubola (Boiling Point, Blue Story), Katie McGrath (The Ex-Wife, Supergirl), Alexander Karim (Gladiator 2, Swarm) and Natalie Mendoza (Jack Ryan, Ánnette) are now onboard.

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Top row: Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Murray, Alexander Karim; second row: Natalie Mendoza, Katie McGrath, Lydia Leonard; bottom row: Luke Treadaway, Stephen Odubola, Hasan Akil Serkan Sevindik, Marica Rose, Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Simon Harris, Courtesy

The geopolitical thriller has been building buzz since just before MIPCOM Cannes, when it was announced Woman of the Hour star Kendrick and Whiplash Oscar winner Simmons were signed on to front the project, which AGC and BondIt Media Capital are co-financing. Outlander star Heughan joined soon after.

The series follows Layla (Kendrick), a sharp and resourceful American diplomat who faces an impossible choice to protect the U.S. Ambassador (Simmons) or follow his orders to exfiltrate a high-value asset when armed mercenaries storm the U.S. Embassy in London. She’s forced to rely on her instincts and the reluctant help of her battle-hardened ex-fiancé, Connor Wright (Heughan), in the tense hours before extraction.

Embassy comes from writer and creator Rom Lotan, with John Strickland and Christian Alvart directing for AGC Television, the TV production and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios; Boiling Point and Gassed Up maker Ascendant Fox; and Small Axe and Constellation firm Turbine Studios. Lotan and Strickland are exec producers alongside Ascendant Fox’s Hester Ruoff, Bart Ruspoli and Matt Mitchell; Turbine’s Daniel Hetzer, Jakob Neuhausser, Justin Thomson and David Tanner; and AGC’s Ford, Lourdes Diaz and Miguel A. Palos Jr.

Although this deal comes through Prime Video’s acquisitions team, the news of the pickup comes just hours after Amazon revealed it had hired Apple TV commissioner Oliver Jones as Senior Commissioner for UK Scripted. He is starting in May and will relocate from L.A. back to London for the role, working closely with Nicole Clemens, VP, International Originals.