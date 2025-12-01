Proposed Duke Energy Carolinas rate hike is much smaller now

GREENVILLE — Electric customers across the Upstate might see a much smaller increase to their monthly bills next March, if state regulators approve a settlement on Duke Energy’s July rate hike proposal.

Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see an initial increase of 84 cents per month to their bills, from $136.82 to $137.66, starting March 1. In two years, that bill would then increase another $4.21 per month to $141.87.

Duke Energy Carolinas, the subsidiary of the Charlotte-based publicly traded company, has said the rate increase is primarily needed to cover the costs of improvements in grid reliability and resiliency the company has made to transmission and distribution systems, along with the increased cost of capital that’s needed to fund those improvements.

The increase — although arriving as the cost of living continues to climb — is much smaller than the initial hike pitched by Duke, which serves 680,000 customers across the Upstate. That proposal would’ve amounted to a $10.38 hike to $147.19 on a household’s 1,000 kWh monthly bill.

Overall, the annual revenue increase for Duke will amount to $74.2 million, instead of the initially proposed $150.5 million, according to the settlement.

The partial settlement, which was filed Nov. 11 with the S.C. Public Service Commission, was reached by Duke and a slew of co-intervenors, which included environmental, consumer and small business advocate groups, businesses, and state agencies tasked with representing the public interest.

Its stipulations are similar to a settlement proposed in October for a rate case involving Duke Energy Progress, the subsidiary that serves the Pee Dee region of the state.