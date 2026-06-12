PSPS map: Where PG&E could cut power over fire danger

PSPS map: PG&E cuts power for thousands over elevated fire danger

OFF YOUR THURSDAY MORNING WITH US. I’M MIKE CHERRY AND I’M BRANDI CUMMINGS RIGHT NOW. HUNDREDS OF HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA ARE WITHOUT POWER. PG&E CUT THE POWER YESTERDAY BECAUSE OF THE WINDY CONDITIONS AND HIGH TEMPERATURES. IT’S ALL PART OF AN EFFORT TO PREVENT THEIR EQUIPMENT FROM SPARKING WILDFIRES. TAKE A LOOK HERE. THIS IS A LOOK AT THE AREA IMPACTED BY THOSE POWER SHUTOFFS RIGHT THERE ON THAT MAP. PURPLE TRIANGLES SHOW WHERE THOSE SHUTOFFS ARE CURRENTLY IN EFFECT. THEY’RE EXPECTED TO EXPAND AS THE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE. FOR MORE ON WHAT WE CAN EXPECT IN OUR FORECAST, LET’S GET ON OVER TO METEOROLOGIST OPHELIA YOUNG MIKE AND BRANDY. THAT NORTH WIND CAUSING A LOT OF TROUBLE. NOT ONLY DID IT DRY OUT OUR AIR AND ELEVATE FIRE RISK, IT IS ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS VERY WARM MORNING. IN FACT, IT IS THE WARMEST ON RECORD FOR THIS DAY. WE ONLY GOT DOWN TO 73 DEGREES THIS MORNING. THE PREVIOUS WARMEST MORNING FOR THIS DATE WAS 71 DEGREES BACK IN 1918. AND RIGHT NOW WE ARE STARTING TO WARM UP. TEMPERATURES ARE GOING UP NOW 75 IN SACRAMENTO, WALKING OUT TO 81 DEGREES IN FAIRFIELD. CAN YOU GUYS BELIEVE THAT IT IS ONLY 7:00? WE HAVE 73 IN AUBURN, TRUCKEE AND SOUTH LAKE TAHOE IN THE 40S. AND THE WARM WEATHER. THAT’S THANKS TO THE NORTH WINDS. WE’VE BEEN SAYING IT’S A DRY AND A WARM ONE. RIGHT NOW. THE WINDS ARE TAPERING OFF AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO, BUT IT’S GOING TO LEAVE BEHIND THAT HEAT. TEMPERATURES WARMING INTO THE 90S BY LUNCHTIME TODAY. YOUR FORECAST HIGH IN THE VALLEY 102 DEGREES. IT IS ALSO A WEATHER IMPACT DAY IN THE FOOTHILLS FOR VERY WARM WEATHER. TEMPERATURES WILL BE FLIRTING WITH THE HUNDREDS AND IN THE SIERRA. HIGHS NEAR 83 DEGREES. SUNNY SKIES WITH LIGHT WINDS. RIGHT NOW IT IS 702. LET’S GO OVER TO BRIAN HICKEY FOR A CHECK OF THE COMMUTE. WE’LL START HERE ALONG INTERSTATE 80 AT REED AVENUE. AND THERE IS A CHP OFFICER OVER ON THE SHOULDER HERE. THERE WAS REPORTS OF SMOKE COMING UP FROM THE SHOULDER OF THE ROAD THERE. SO THEY’RE INVESTIGATING THE POSSIBILITY OF A SMALL FIRE IN THAT AREA. YOU CAN SEE HERE TRAFFIC IS A LITTLE SLOW ONCE YOU GET PAST THAT AREA. AND THAT OF COURSE IS THIS AREA RIGHT HERE. THE MERGER ON TO THE CAUSEWAY FOR 1580 DRIVERS COMING TOGETHER. BUT UP TO THAT POINT, EVERYTHING IS CLEAR ON 50 AND 80. HERE’S 99 AT MACK ROAD STILL CRUISING ALONG. WE HAVE SEEN SOME SLOWING UP NEAR FLORIN ROAD, BUT AGAIN, NOT AN OVERALL MAJOR DELAY. BUT YOU CERTAINLY WANT TO WATCH FOR SLOW TRAFFIC AS YOU APPROACH THAT AREA. STOCKTON IS ALL CLEAR. AND THEN 205 AN EARLIER CRASH NEAR GRANT LINE ON 580 REALLY JAMMED THINGS UP THERE. IT’S RECOVERING, BUT WE’RE STILL AT 49 MINUTES. 580 A 25 MINUTE RIDE OVER THE ALTAMONT PASS. 9914 MINUTES HERE IN SACRAMENTO, THOUGH NO DELAYS COMING INTO THE CAPITAL CITY. BRIAN. THANK YOU. TURNING NOW TO EXCLUSIVE IMAGES FROM LIVECOPTER3. CREWS WORKED THROUGH THE NIGHT TO GAIN CONTAINMENT ON THIS WILDFIRE IN CALAVERAS COUNTY. IT PROMPTED EVACUATION ORDERS THAT HAVE SINCE BEEN LIFTED. AT LEAST ONE BUILDING HAS BURNED. NOW, THIS STARTED AROUND 530 LAST NIGHT ON THE SOUTH SHORE OF LAKE COMANCHE, NEAR THE COMMUNITIES OF WALLACE BURSON AND VALLEY SPRINGS. WE WATCHED AS CHOPPERS DROPPED WATER AND AIR TANKER DROPPED FIRE RETARDANT AND FIREFIGHTERS ON THE GROUND WORKED HARD TRYING TO SAVE HOMES. WE DID SEE AT LEAST ONE STRUCTURE AND A VEHICLE ON FIRE. THIS FIRE HAS BURNED NEARLY 50 ACRES. CONTAINMENT IS UP TO 46% NOW. CREWS WERE ABLE TO STOP FORWARD PROGRESS JUST BEFORE 9:00 LAST NIGHT, BUT THEY ARE STILL OUT THERE RIGHT NOW ON THOSE CONTAINMENT LINES AND MAKING SURE THOSE HOT SPOTS DON’T FLARE UP. IN SACRAMENTO COUNTY, A GRASS FIRE DESTROYED FOUR OUTBUILDINGS LIVECOPTER3 FLYING OVER THE FLAMES AT BRADSHAW AND ELDER CREEK ROADS. SACRAMENTO METRO FIREFIGHTERS SAY IT BURNED ABOUT TWO ACRES AND CREWS SAVED SOME THREATENED HOMES THERE. THANKFULLY, THOUGH, NO ONE WAS HURT AND THE CAUSE OF THIS IS UNDER INVESTIGATION. MEANTIME, A BUSY DAY FOR FIREFIGHTERS IN WOODLAND. YESTERDAY, CREWS RESPONDED TO FOUR DIFFERENT FIRES. THIS VIDEO FROM THE FOURTH FIRE OF THE DAY. SMALL FIRE HERE SPARKED RIGHT OUTSIDE OF A BUSINESS. THE CAUSE REMAINS UNCLEAR. AUTHORITIES ARE NOW INVESTIGATING IF THEY WERE SET ON PURPOSE. IF YOU DO HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CALL THE WOODLAND FIRE DEPARTMENT. MEANTIME, A BURN SUSPENSION REMAINS IN EFFECT TODAY. IT BEGAN YESTERDAY. IT WILL LAST THROUGH AT LEAST TOMORROW. ALL OUTDOOR RESIDENTIAL BURNING IS BEING SUSPENDED. THE ORDER IMP