Pumas vs Pachuca Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

Pumas vs Pachuca Predictions

Main Match Prediction Pumas To Win @ +128 Bet Now

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Pumas Look Set to Land the Spoils

We think that Pumas can get the better of Pachuca and we really like the odds of +128 on the Full-Time Result market. The price looks appealing and we’re confident this selection will be on the money.

Check out the complete Pumas vs Pachuca betting breakdown below, highlighting the logic behind our main match prediction, as well as our correct score prediction, player prop picks, corners prediction and bet builder tips.

Pumas vs Pachuca Preview

Pumas take on Pachuca at Olimpico Universitario, with kick-off set for 19:00 on Saturday 18 July.

Pumas UNAM were defeated last time out. Olimpico Universitario saw them beaten at home to Cruz Azul by a 2-1 scoreline. Pumas had 47% possession and three shots on target, while Robert Morales bagged the goal.

Pumas Beat Tuzos in their Last Clash

The scoreline was 1-0 for home side Pumas when they last faced Pachuca, with the encounter taking place at Olimpico Universitario. In the previous 10 H2H meetings, there have been four wins apiece and two draws.

Pumas – Last 10 League Games

Pumas UNAM have 5 wins, 2 losses and 3 draws, averaging 1.9 goals from 8.9 attempts and 4.1 shots on goal. They have averaged 51.6% possession and 3.4 corners per game, conceding 1.2 goals and 7.2 corners from 13.0 attempts and 4.7 shots on goal.

Players to Watch

Top scorer Robert Morales has found the net 5 times, Jordan Carrillo 4, with Juninho and Guillermo Martinez both scoring 3. Jordan Carrillo is the top assists maker with 2.

Pachuca – Last 10 League Games

Tuzos have 6 victories, 3 defeats and 1 draw, averaging 4.6 shots on goal, 10.1 attempts and 1.5 goals. Benjamin Mora’s side average 44.8% possession, 4.9 corners taken and 4.7 corners against them, while 1.1 goals have been conceded from 9.9 attempts and 3.7 shots on goal.

Players to Watch

Kenedy and Victor Guzman have scored 4, followed by Enner Valencia with 3. Alexei Dominguez, Elias Montiel and Kenedy have been the top assists providers with 2 in the previous 10 games.

Confirmed Lineups

Pumas confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Keylor Navas (GK), Stanley Garcia, Nathan Silva, Ruben Duarte, Alvaro Angulo, Rodrigo Lopez, Santiago Trigos, Francisco Cordova, Pedro Vite, Robert Morales, Juninho.

Pachuca confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno (GK), Alan Mozo, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto, Francisco Venegas, Elias Montiel, Christian Rivera, Kenedy, Rodolfo Pizarro, Oussama Idrissi, Jose Salomon Rondon.

Main Match Prediction

If you agree with our verdict that Pumas will have the edge in this Liga MX clash, then you can back the home team at +128. We’re expecting a nice potential return with this match winner bet.

Sportsgambler.com has plenty of Liga MX insights and that includes getting the team news immediately. The recent form will also help deliver our expert football predictions and we ensure that the most relevant stats are used to good effect.

Key stats supporting our main match prediction:

Pumas have won 6 of their last 10 games at home.

Pumas have won 3 of their last 5 games at home.

Pumas to Win Probability

The top betting apps make it a 43.9% chance that our pick is settled as a winner. However, our experts think that the probability is close to 50% taking all factors into consideration. That means we’re regarding it as a value bet.

Looking for Bigger Odds?

There are some different ways to back Pumas if you’re in search of a bigger potential return. This includes the Asian Handicap where they have to win by a certain margin.

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Published 01:27, 17 July 2026