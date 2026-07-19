Pumas vs Pachuca Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

By / July 19, 2026

Pumas vs Pachuca Predictions

Main Match Prediction

Pumas To Win @ +128

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Pumas Look Set to Land the Spoils

We think that Pumas can get the better of Pachuca and we really like the odds of +128 on the Full-Time Result market. The price looks appealing and we’re confident this selection will be on the money.

Check out the complete Pumas vs Pachuca betting breakdown below, highlighting the logic behind our main match prediction, as well as our correct score prediction, player prop picks, corners prediction and bet builder tips.

Pumas vs Pachuca Preview

Pumas take on Pachuca at Olimpico Universitario, with kick-off set for 19:00 on Saturday 18 July.

Pumas UNAM were defeated last time out. Olimpico Universitario saw them beaten at home to Cruz Azul by a 2-1 scoreline. Pumas had 47% possession and three shots on target, while Robert Morales bagged the goal.

Pumas Beat Tuzos in their Last Clash

The scoreline was 1-0 for home side Pumas when they last faced Pachuca, with the encounter taking place at Olimpico Universitario. In the previous 10 H2H meetings, there have been four wins apiece and two draws.

Pumas – Last 10 League Games

Pumas UNAM have 5 wins, 2 losses and 3 draws, averaging 1.9 goals from 8.9 attempts and 4.1 shots on goal. They have averaged 51.6% possession and 3.4 corners per game, conceding 1.2 goals and 7.2 corners from 13.0 attempts and 4.7 shots on goal.

Players to Watch

Top scorer Robert Morales has found the net 5 times, Jordan Carrillo 4, with Juninho and Guillermo Martinez both scoring 3. Jordan Carrillo is the top assists maker with 2.

Pachuca – Last 10 League Games

Tuzos have 6 victories, 3 defeats and 1 draw, averaging 4.6 shots on goal, 10.1 attempts and 1.5 goals. Benjamin Mora’s side average 44.8% possession, 4.9 corners taken and 4.7 corners against them, while 1.1 goals have been conceded from 9.9 attempts and 3.7 shots on goal.

Players to Watch

Kenedy and Victor Guzman have scored 4, followed by Enner Valencia with 3. Alexei Dominguez, Elias Montiel and Kenedy have been the top assists providers with 2 in the previous 10 games.

Confirmed Lineups

Pumas confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Keylor Navas (GK), Stanley Garcia, Nathan Silva, Ruben Duarte, Alvaro Angulo, Rodrigo Lopez, Santiago Trigos, Francisco Cordova, Pedro Vite, Robert Morales, Juninho.

Pachuca confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno (GK), Alan Mozo, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto, Francisco Venegas, Elias Montiel, Christian Rivera, Kenedy, Rodolfo Pizarro, Oussama Idrissi, Jose Salomon Rondon.

Main Match Prediction

If you agree with our verdict that Pumas will have the edge in this Liga MX clash, then you can back the home team at +128. We’re expecting a nice potential return with this match winner bet.

Sportsgambler.com has plenty of Liga MX insights and that includes getting the team news immediately. The recent form will also help deliver our expert football predictions and we ensure that the most relevant stats are used to good effect.

Key stats supporting our main match prediction:

  • Pumas have won 6 of their last 10 games at home.
  • Pumas have won 3 of their last 5 games at home.

Pumas to Win Probability

The top betting apps make it a 43.9% chance that our pick is settled as a winner. However, our experts think that the probability is close to 50% taking all factors into consideration. That means we’re regarding it as a value bet.

Looking for Bigger Odds?

There are some different ways to back Pumas if you’re in search of a bigger potential return. This includes the Asian Handicap where they have to win by a certain margin.

Claim exclusive offers now—our guide features top betting promo codes, the latest sign-up bonuses, and free bets.

Pumas To Win @ +128

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Disclosure: This preview contains affiliate links; we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. T&Cs apply. We only recommend licensed and regulated operators. See our Editorial Policy. Pick odds and lines reflect the price available at the time of publication (Jul 17, 01:27). Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Published 01:27, 17 July 2026

Player Prop Picks

Oussama Idrissi (Pachuca) is available at +160 to finish with at least one shot on goal. We’ll take a chance with this Shots on Target pick as the betting odds look pretty attractive.

Latest Oussama Idrissi Player Prop Odds

Goalscorer


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Shots On Target


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Robert Morales (Pumas) has netted four goals in his past five Liga MX home matches. Based on the stats, we are happy to back the +195 when it comes to him finding the net on the Anytime Goalscorer market.

Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Corners Prediction

The average corner count for the past five Pumas home games has been 11.80, with the equivalent number for the last five Pachuca away matches being 10.40. We endorse betting on the -106 that the teams successfully cover the line, with this Total Corners wager landing a handsome potential return.

League Games

Pumas Logo
Pumas

Total

10.60
3.40
7.20

Home

11.00
3.90
7.10

Away

8.40
2.30
6.10

Pachuca Logo
Pachuca

Total

9.60
4.90
4.70

Home

9.10
5.10
4.00

Away

9.10
4.10
5.00

Latest Corner Odds

Total Corners


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Pumas Corners


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Pachuca Corners


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Most Corners


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Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Pumas vs Pachuca Odds

The odds and lines below are updated regularly and may differ from the prices shown in our picks, which are captured at the time of publication.

Latest Match Odds Suggest Pumas Victory

The bookmakers have Pumas UNAM at +123 when it comes to 1×2. This suggests that the favourites have a 45% chance of winning this Liga MX clash based on the betting odds. The +200 means that Pachuca are seen as having the lowest probability of succeeding.

There are different betting angles when backing Pumas including the Asian Handicap -0.25 wager. This is available at -108 and there’s a half stake return if they only draw with Pachuca.

Over 2.5 Goals is the shortest odds and that means three goals or more are anticipated. The Yes pick in the Both Teams to Score market is considered to be the most likely result and it’s trading at -172.

No matter what Liga MX match is taking place, you will find hundreds of markets being offered. Peruse the various choices that are presented at the leading football betting sites.

Full-Time Result


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Half-Time Result


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Double Chance


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Draw No Bet


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Asian Handicap


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Total Goals


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Both Teams to Score


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Guillermo Martinez Top of First Goalscorer List

You will find favourite Guillermo Martinez at +480 to be First Goalscorer and there’s also the chance to get +180 that he finds the net any time.

Player Goals

Guillermo Martinez (Pumas)


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Salomón Rondón (Pachuca)


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Robert Morales (Pumas)


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Uriel Antuna (Pumas)


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Player Shots On Target

Salomón Rondón (Pachuca)


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Robert Morales (Pumas)


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Guillermo Martinez (Pumas)


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Uriel Antuna (Pumas)


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Live market odds and lines updated regularly. All odds subject to change. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.

Olimpico Universitario

Olimpico Universitario

Six Wins From Past Ten Pumas Home Games

Stats: Liga MX matches only
Pumas have six wins, two draws and two losses in the last 10 home games, scoring an average of 2.30 goals per match and conceding 1.30.

Pachuca have finished with four wins, four losses and two draws in the last 10 away matches, scoring an average of 1.00 goals per game and conceding 1.10.

Pumas beat Pachuca 1-0 when the teams last met at Olimpico Universitario. The previous 9 H2H games at Olimpico Universitario have involved five Pumas wins, two Pachuca victories and two draws.

Pumas logo Pumas Home Stats 6-2-2 3.60 2.30 1.30 7 3 6 4
Pachuca logo Pachuca Away Stats 4-2-4 2.10 1.00 1.10 4 6 5 5
  • W-D-L = Wins-Draws-Losses
  • G = Avg. Goals
  • GF = Avg. Goals For
  • GA = Avg. Goals Against
  • O2.5 = Matches Over 2.5 Goals
  • U2.5 = Matches Under 2.5 Goals
  • B-Y = Matches BTTS Yes
  • B-No = Matches BTTS No

Pumas vs Pachuca Lineups & Team News

Stay ahead of the game by checking the Pumas vs Tuzos team news before betting. We’ll provide full coverage of predicted and confirmed Liga MX lineups alongside the newest injury information.

Pumas Confirmed Lineup 4-4-2

Pachuca Confirmed Lineup 4-2-3-1

Pumas Confirmed Lineup 4-4-2


1
Keylor Navas


203
Stanley Garcia


6
Nathan Silva


5
Ruben Duarte


77
Alvaro Angulo


7
Rodrigo Lopez


20
Santiago Trigos


17
Francisco Cordova


45
Pedro Vite


31
Robert Morales


23
Juninho


25
Carlos Moreno


22
Alan Mozo


4
Eduardo Bauermann


2
Sergio Barreto


15
Francisco Venegas


10
Elias Montiel


16
Christian Rivera


29
Kenedy


7
Rodolfo Pizarro


11
Oussama Idrissi


23
Jose Salomon Rondon

Pachuca Confirmed Lineup 4-2-3-1

Pumas Substitutes

  • 2Pablo Bennevendo
  • 9Guillermo Martinez
  • 12Cristian Calderon
  • 18Victor Arteaga
  • 22Alan Medina
  • 24Tony Leone
  • 30Santiago Lopez
  • 34Angel Azuaje
  • 35Pablo Lara
  • 199K. Carranza Anguiano

Pachuca Substitutes

  • 6Mauricio Isais
  • 8Alexei Dominguez
  • 13Jorge Berlanga
  • 14Carlos Sanchez
  • 19Illian Hernandez
  • 21Nicolas Vallejo
  • 26Alan Bautista
  • 30Sergio Rodriguez
  • 31Jose Eulogio
  • 187Gael Alvarez

Previous Pumas Lineups

24 May
Liga MX

Pumas
1-2
Cruz Azul

21 May
Liga MX

Cruz Azul
0-0
Pumas

17 May
Liga MX

Pumas
1-0
Pachuca

14 May
Liga MX

Pachuca
1-0
Pumas

10 May
Liga MX

Pumas
3-3
América

03 May
Liga MX

América
3-3
Pumas

Previous Pachuca Lineups

17 May
Liga MX

Pumas
1-0
Pachuca

14 May
Liga MX

Pachuca
1-0
Pumas

10 May
Liga MX

Pachuca
2-0
Toluca

03 May
Liga MX

Toluca
0-1
Pachuca

25 Apr
Liga MX

Pachuca
0-2
Pumas

22 Apr
Liga MX

Tijuana
3-1
Pachuca

Expert Analysis by Diego Sánchez

Liga MX Analyst

About the Analyst

Our football previews are produced by a specialised team of analysts, former odds compilers and sports journalists. Picks are research-driven and reviewed for accuracy and editorial consistency under the oversight of our Football Editorial Betting Panel and Editor-in-Chief.

View Profile & Track Record

Liga MX Predictions Methodology

Our Liga MX analysis blends squad rotation, home altitude advantage and card/suspension trends with odds movement across both the Apertura and Clausura tournaments. We use metrics such as xG, xT and defensive efficiency indicators to assess true team strength and identify value in Mexican top-flight football.

Full Prediction Methodology & Data Sources

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 Read our BetMGM Analyst Review

Transparency & Safety

This preview was last updated on Jul 18, 18:00 to reflect the latest team news, injury reports, predicted and confirmed lineups, advanced performance metrics and market movement. 

All analysis is produced by professional analysts, supported by proprietary internal models, advanced performance metrics and reviewed by our Football Betting Panel for accuracy and consistency.

Historical performance for our main match predictions is tracked and updated regularly for transparency.

Important: Betting should be treated as entertainment and involves risk. Past results are not indicative of future performance. Only wager what you can afford to lose.

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18+ (or legal age). If gambling is causing harm or distress, support is available. Visit our Gamble Responsibly hub for safer gambling tools, self-exclusion options and local helplines.

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