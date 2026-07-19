Pumas vs Pachuca Prediction, Betting Tips, Lineups & Odds

Pumas vs Pachuca Predictions
Main Match Prediction
Pumas To Win @ +128
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Pumas Look Set to Land the Spoils
We think that Pumas can get the better of Pachuca and we really like the odds of +128 on the Full-Time Result market. The price looks appealing and we’re confident this selection will be on the money.
Check out the complete Pumas vs Pachuca betting breakdown below, highlighting the logic behind our main match prediction, as well as our correct score prediction, player prop picks, corners prediction and bet builder tips.
Pumas vs Pachuca Preview
Pumas take on Pachuca at Olimpico Universitario, with kick-off set for 19:00 on Saturday 18 July.
Pumas UNAM were defeated last time out. Olimpico Universitario saw them beaten at home to Cruz Azul by a 2-1 scoreline. Pumas had 47% possession and three shots on target, while Robert Morales bagged the goal.
Pumas Beat Tuzos in their Last Clash
The scoreline was 1-0 for home side Pumas when they last faced Pachuca, with the encounter taking place at Olimpico Universitario. In the previous 10 H2H meetings, there have been four wins apiece and two draws.
Pumas – Last 10 League Games
Pumas UNAM have 5 wins, 2 losses and 3 draws, averaging 1.9 goals from 8.9 attempts and 4.1 shots on goal. They have averaged 51.6% possession and 3.4 corners per game, conceding 1.2 goals and 7.2 corners from 13.0 attempts and 4.7 shots on goal.
Players to Watch
Top scorer Robert Morales has found the net 5 times, Jordan Carrillo 4, with Juninho and Guillermo Martinez both scoring 3. Jordan Carrillo is the top assists maker with 2.
Pachuca – Last 10 League Games
Tuzos have 6 victories, 3 defeats and 1 draw, averaging 4.6 shots on goal, 10.1 attempts and 1.5 goals. Benjamin Mora’s side average 44.8% possession, 4.9 corners taken and 4.7 corners against them, while 1.1 goals have been conceded from 9.9 attempts and 3.7 shots on goal.
Players to Watch
Kenedy and Victor Guzman have scored 4, followed by Enner Valencia with 3. Alexei Dominguez, Elias Montiel and Kenedy have been the top assists providers with 2 in the previous 10 games.
Confirmed Lineups
Pumas confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Keylor Navas (GK), Stanley Garcia, Nathan Silva, Ruben Duarte, Alvaro Angulo, Rodrigo Lopez, Santiago Trigos, Francisco Cordova, Pedro Vite, Robert Morales, Juninho.
Pachuca confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno (GK), Alan Mozo, Eduardo Bauermann, Sergio Barreto, Francisco Venegas, Elias Montiel, Christian Rivera, Kenedy, Rodolfo Pizarro, Oussama Idrissi, Jose Salomon Rondon.
Main Match Prediction
If you agree with our verdict that Pumas will have the edge in this Liga MX clash, then you can back the home team at +128. We’re expecting a nice potential return with this match winner bet.
Sportsgambler.com has plenty of Liga MX insights and that includes getting the team news immediately. The recent form will also help deliver our expert football predictions and we ensure that the most relevant stats are used to good effect.
Key stats supporting our main match prediction:
Pumas to Win Probability
The top betting apps make it a 43.9% chance that our pick is settled as a winner. However, our experts think that the probability is close to 50% taking all factors into consideration. That means we’re regarding it as a value bet.
Looking for Bigger Odds?
There are some different ways to back Pumas if you’re in search of a bigger potential return. This includes the Asian Handicap where they have to win by a certain margin.
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Pumas To Win @ +128
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Published 01:27, 17 July 2026
Player Prop Picks
Oussama Idrissi (Pachuca) is available at +160 to finish with at least one shot on goal. We’ll take a chance with this Shots on Target pick as the betting odds look pretty attractive.
Latest Oussama Idrissi Player Prop Odds
Goalscorer
Shots On Target
Robert Morales (Pumas) has netted four goals in his past five Liga MX home matches. Based on the stats, we are happy to back the +195 when it comes to him finding the net on the Anytime Goalscorer market.
Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
Corners Prediction
The average corner count for the past five Pumas home games has been 11.80, with the equivalent number for the last five Pachuca away matches being 10.40. We endorse betting on the -106 that the teams successfully cover the line, with this Total Corners wager landing a handsome potential return.
League Games
Pumas
Total
10.60
3.40
7.20
Home
11.00
3.90
7.10
Away
8.40
2.30
6.10
Pachuca
Total
9.60
4.90
4.70
Home
9.10
5.10
4.00
Away
9.10
4.10
5.00
Latest Corner Odds
Total Corners
Pumas Corners
Pachuca Corners
Most Corners
Pick odds and lines correct at publication. Live market odds are updated regularly and may differ. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
Pumas vs Pachuca Odds
The odds and lines below are updated regularly and may differ from the prices shown in our picks, which are captured at the time of publication.
Latest Match Odds Suggest Pumas Victory
The bookmakers have Pumas UNAM at +123 when it comes to 1×2. This suggests that the favourites have a 45% chance of winning this Liga MX clash based on the betting odds. The +200 means that Pachuca are seen as having the lowest probability of succeeding.
There are different betting angles when backing Pumas including the Asian Handicap -0.25 wager. This is available at -108 and there’s a half stake return if they only draw with Pachuca.
Over 2.5 Goals is the shortest odds and that means three goals or more are anticipated. The Yes pick in the Both Teams to Score market is considered to be the most likely result and it’s trading at -172.
No matter what Liga MX match is taking place, you will find hundreds of markets being offered. Peruse the various choices that are presented at the leading football betting sites.
Full-Time Result
Half-Time Result
Double Chance
Draw No Bet
Asian Handicap
Total Goals
Both Teams to Score
Guillermo Martinez Top of First Goalscorer List
You will find favourite Guillermo Martinez at +480 to be First Goalscorer and there’s also the chance to get +180 that he finds the net any time.
Player Goals
Guillermo Martinez (Pumas)
Salomón Rondón (Pachuca)
Robert Morales (Pumas)
Uriel Antuna (Pumas)
Player Shots On Target
Salomón Rondón (Pachuca)
Robert Morales (Pumas)
Guillermo Martinez (Pumas)
Uriel Antuna (Pumas)
Live market odds and lines updated regularly. All odds subject to change. T&Cs apply. 18+ (or legal age) | Gamble Responsibly.
Olimpico Universitario
Six Wins From Past Ten Pumas Home Games
Stats: Liga MX matches only
Pumas have six wins, two draws and two losses in the last 10 home games, scoring an average of 2.30 goals per match and conceding 1.30.
Pachuca have finished with four wins, four losses and two draws in the last 10 away matches, scoring an average of 1.00 goals per game and conceding 1.10.
Pumas beat Pachuca 1-0 when the teams last met at Olimpico Universitario. The previous 9 H2H games at Olimpico Universitario have involved five Pumas wins, two Pachuca victories and two draws.
|Pumas Home Stats
|6-2-2
|3.60
|2.30
|1.30
|7
|3
|6
|4
|Pachuca Away Stats
|4-2-4
|2.10
|1.00
|1.10
|4
|6
|5
|5
- W-D-L = Wins-Draws-Losses
- G = Avg. Goals
- GF = Avg. Goals For
- GA = Avg. Goals Against
- O2.5 = Matches Over 2.5 Goals
- U2.5 = Matches Under 2.5 Goals
- B-Y = Matches BTTS Yes
- B-No = Matches BTTS No
Pumas vs Pachuca Lineups & Team News
Stay ahead of the game by checking the Pumas vs Tuzos team news before betting. We’ll provide full coverage of predicted and confirmed Liga MX lineups alongside the newest injury information.
Pumas Confirmed Lineup 4-4-2
Pachuca Confirmed Lineup 4-2-3-1
Pumas Confirmed Lineup 4-4-2
1
Keylor Navas
203
Stanley Garcia
6
Nathan Silva
5
Ruben Duarte
77
Alvaro Angulo
7
Rodrigo Lopez
20
Santiago Trigos
17
Francisco Cordova
45
Pedro Vite
31
Robert Morales
23
Juninho
25
Carlos Moreno
22
Alan Mozo
4
Eduardo Bauermann
2
Sergio Barreto
15
Francisco Venegas
10
Elias Montiel
16
Christian Rivera
29
Kenedy
7
Rodolfo Pizarro
11
Oussama Idrissi
23
Jose Salomon Rondon
Pachuca Confirmed Lineup 4-2-3-1
Pumas Substitutes
- 2Pablo Bennevendo
- 9Guillermo Martinez
- 12Cristian Calderon
- 18Victor Arteaga
- 22Alan Medina
- 24Tony Leone
- 30Santiago Lopez
- 34Angel Azuaje
- 35Pablo Lara
- 199K. Carranza Anguiano
Pachuca Substitutes
- 6Mauricio Isais
- 8Alexei Dominguez
- 13Jorge Berlanga
- 14Carlos Sanchez
- 19Illian Hernandez
- 21Nicolas Vallejo
- 26Alan Bautista
- 30Sergio Rodriguez
- 31Jose Eulogio
- 187Gael Alvarez
Previous Pumas Lineups
24 May
Liga MX
Pumas
1-2
Cruz Azul
21 May
Liga MX
Cruz Azul
0-0
Pumas
17 May
Liga MX
Pumas
1-0
Pachuca
14 May
Liga MX
Pachuca
1-0
Pumas
10 May
Liga MX
Pumas
3-3
América
03 May
Liga MX
América
3-3
Pumas
Previous Pachuca Lineups
17 May
Liga MX
Pumas
1-0
Pachuca
14 May
Liga MX
Pachuca
1-0
Pumas
10 May
Liga MX
Pachuca
2-0
Toluca
03 May
Liga MX
Toluca
0-1
Pachuca
25 Apr
Liga MX
Pachuca
0-2
Pumas
22 Apr
Liga MX
Tijuana
3-1
Pachuca
Expert Analysis by Diego Sánchez
Liga MX Analyst
About the Analyst
Our football previews are produced by a specialised team of analysts, former odds compilers and sports journalists. Picks are research-driven and reviewed for accuracy and editorial consistency under the oversight of our Football Editorial Betting Panel and Editor-in-Chief.
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Liga MX Predictions Methodology
Our Liga MX analysis blends squad rotation, home altitude advantage and card/suspension trends with odds movement across both the Apertura and Clausura tournaments. We use metrics such as xG, xT and defensive efficiency indicators to assess true team strength and identify value in Mexican top-flight football.
Full Prediction Methodology & Data Sources
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Transparency & Safety
This preview was last updated on Jul 18, 18:00 to reflect the latest team news, injury reports, predicted and confirmed lineups, advanced performance metrics and market movement.
All analysis is produced by professional analysts, supported by proprietary internal models, advanced performance metrics and reviewed by our Football Betting Panel for accuracy and consistency.
Historical performance for our main match predictions is tracked and updated regularly for transparency.
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