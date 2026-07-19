McDonald’s Is Dropping Two New Breakfast Sandwiches

McDonald’s is about to shake up its morning menu with two brand-new breakfast sandwiches that come loaded with a sweet and buttery twist. The official launch is just a couple of days away, but some lucky customers are already spotting them at restaurants and ordering them early. So if your local McDonald’s likes to jump the gun, breakfast tomorrow could look very different.

Two New Biscuits On The Way

The two new menu items are the Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit and the Honey Brown Butter Chicken Biscuit. Both are basically McDonald’s flaky buttermilk biscuit many fans are familiar with, but they get a completely new finishing touch―the Honey Brown Butter sauce.

The bacon version keeps things classic with crispy bacon, a folded egg, and melty American cheese. The chicken sandwich swaps all of that for a crispy chicken filet, making it a tempting pick for anyone who prefers chicken over bacon first thing in the morning.

Both sandwiches officially arrive on July 21st, although several McDonald’s locations have already started selling them early. Prices may vary, but they’re expected to cost around $5.19.

The New Sauce Might Be The Best Part

As good as the sandwiches sound, the Honey Brown Butter sauce could end up stealing the spotlight. Brown butter has become one of the biggest flavor trends in recent years, showing up everywhere from cookies to seasoning blends because of its rich, toasted, nutty flavor. McDonald’s is combining that taste with honey to create a sauce that’s sweet, buttery, and a little more exciting than the spicy sauces currently dominating fast food.

And if customers can add the sauce to other breakfast items, that means it could end up on everything from a Sausage Biscuit to an Egg McMuffin. Honestly, it also sounds like something that would pair perfectly with crispy chicken.

Some Fans Won’t Have To Wait Until Launch Day

The July 21st release date may still be a few days away, but social media is already filling up with sightings from customers who found the sandwiches on the menu early. That’s becoming pretty common with McDonald’s launches. Some restaurants receive new menu items ahead of schedule, giving eager fans the chance to try them before everyone else catches on.

Whether these biscuits become permanent menu items is still anyone’s guess. But if the Honey Brown Butter sauce is as good as it sounds, don’t be surprised if breakfast sandwich fans start asking for it to stay permanently.