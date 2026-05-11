Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Who is Madhav Tiwari? DC’s fast-bowling all-rounder who troubled Priyansh Arya

Delhi Capitals handed a surprise opportunity to 21-year-old Madhav Tiwari during their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Monday, and the young fast-bowling all-rounder grabbed attention straightaway with the prized wicket of Priyansh Arya.

DC made five changes to their playing XI for the must-win contest, with Madhav Tiwari returning to the side for his first appearance of the season. Bowling for the first time in the IPL this year, the youngster showed impressive composure against the aggressive Arya.

Tiwari first tested the PBKS batter with a sharp short ball that zipped past him. Arya responded in style by lofting the next delivery over extra cover for four, but the young pacer had the final word. Bowling another short delivery on a tighter length, Tiwari induced a mistimed shot from Arya, who sliced the ball towards deep cover where Sahil Parakh completed the catch safely.

IPL 2026, PBKS vs DC: UPDATES | SCORECARD

The dismissal gave Madhav Tiwari his maiden IPL wicket and marked an important breakthrough for Delhi Capitals, as Arya departed after a blazing 56 off 33 balls, including two fours and six sixes.

WHO IS MADHAV TIWARI?

Born on September 28, 2003, in Mauganj village in Madhya Pradesh, Madhav Tiwari is regarded as one of the emerging pace-bowling all-rounders from the state. Despite not having senior domestic experience yet, the youngster managed to earn an IPL contract after impressing in age-group and franchise-level tournaments.

Delhi Capitals bought Madhav for INR 40 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction and later retained him for the 2026 season. He made his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in 2025, where he scored three runs batting at No. 8 before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. However, he did not get the opportunity to bowl in that match.

Tiwari has represented Madhya Pradesh at the U-19 and U-23 levels and featured in the 2024-25 CK Nayudu Trophy. He impressed with two half-centuries in the tournament, including a fighting 83 against Mumbai when Madhya Pradesh were struggling at 183/6 while following on.

The youngster also featured for Bhopal Leopards in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Aniket Verma. The side was captained by Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan.

Known for his raw pace and aggressive lower-order hitting, Madhav enjoyed a productive campaign in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League. He scored 108 runs from five innings at a strike-rate of 180 and smashed a 31-ball 65 in the semi-final against Rewa Jaguars to help Bhopal Leopards reach the final.

Although he is yet to make his First-Class or List-A debut, Madhav Tiwari’s breakthrough moment against Punjab Kings has already put the spotlight firmly on the young Delhi Capitals all-rounder.

IPL 2026 | IPL Schedule | IPL Points Table | IPL Player Stats | Purple Cap | Orange Cap | IPL Videos | Cricket News | Live Score

– Ends