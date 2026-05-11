Sources: Bucks seeking trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are open for business on trade calls and offers for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entering the NBA draft combine and over six weeks away from the draft, league and team sources told ESPN.

There is expected to be a robust market for Antetokounmpo, and ownership and front-office officials expect to maintain their trade deadline asking price of a young blue-chip talent and/or a surplus of draft picks, sources said.

The Bucks engaged in Antetokounmpo trade talks before the February deadline as the franchise cornerstone believed for a period of months that the time had come to part ways. They now will again after co-owner Jimmy Haslam stated a resolution is coming before the draft on June 23 and 24. Nothing has changed in Antetokounmpo’s stance that the time has come for both sides to move on, sources said.

“Sometime over the next six or seven weeks we’ll decide whether Giannis is going to sign a max contract and stay with us or he’s going to play somewhere else,” Haslam told reporters Wednesday during a news conference introducing Taylor Jenkins as the Bucks’ new coach. “And [general manager] Jon [Horst] and Taylor, along with [co-owner] Wes [Edens] and myself, will make that call and we understand the gravity of that call.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Haslam has said publicly and privately that the Bucks will work with Antetokounmpo in the coming weeks on an outcome that is best for both sides.

“One of two things will happen: Either he will be extended, or he’ll be traded,” Edens told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne in March.

The NBA draft combine starts Monday in Chicago.

The Bucks’ trade saga with Antetokounmpo began a year ago. Last May, Antetokounmpo expressed an openness to finding his best fit outside of Milwaukee. Conversations between Antetokounmpo’s side and the Bucks continued to escalate as the year went on, including Antetokounmpo informing all parties that he had a desire to play for the New York Knicks last summer. The Bucks believed the team was set to be a contender in the Eastern Conference and decided to hold onto him after failed traction in talks with the Knicks last August.

It all culminated in a season of dysfunction around the Bucks: Antetokounmpo made it clear to the franchise that he was ready to be traded, the team discussed deals at the deadline, and a fractured relationship between the two sides led to him sparking a league investigation into his own organization for shutting him down late in the season with a knee injury.

The Bucks finished 32-50 and outside of the postseason and play-in tournament, snapping a streak of nine consecutive years in the playoffs. From 2018-19 to 2024-25, the Bucks had the best win percentage in the NBA at .663 — behind massive swings by Horst in acquiring Jrue Holiday (2020) and Damian Lillard (2023) in separate trades. But the franchise has not won a playoff series since 2022.

The Bucks made a coaching change after the season, mutually parting ways with Doc Rivers and hiring Jenkins. Milwaukee and Jenkins, 41, partnered for the long term – as evidenced by him receiving a lucrative six-year contract, per sources — and now the most sought-after candidate on the market will lead the Bucks’ new culture.

The Bucks are also leaving the door open to pursue a major trade to convince Antetokounmpo to stay once again, allowing Horst to work parallel paths. They will have up to three first-round picks and tradeable contracts such as Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma to offer in deals this offseason. One of those first-rounders is the less favorable of their own or the New Orleans Pelicans’ this year.

Last offseason, Milwaukee waived Lillard and stretched the remaining $113 million on his contract over five seasons to bring in Myles Turner on a four-year, $108 million deal in another all-in move.

Sunday’s draft lottery was the first touchstone of the offseason. Multiple teams expected to pursue Antetokounmpo this offseason, such as the Golden State Warriors (No. 11) and Miami Heat (No. 13), received their lottery picks to solidify potential offers.

The NBA playoffs represent another landmark point for the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Sources said postseason teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers pursued Antetokounmpo at the February deadline, and their finishes to the campaign will play a major factor in their aggressiveness to trade for Antetokounmpo.

Rival executives believe that Antetokounmpo’s desired teams will be the largest factor in his trade destination. He is essentially on an expiring contract with next season guaranteed in his deal before a player option in 2027, providing him leverage to navigate to a specific team based on whether he would agree to stay long term given the players and picks needed to acquire him. He becomes eligible for a four-year, $275 million contract extension Oct. 1 if he is not traded, or six months after being traded with a new team.

“The conversation will be simple: Where does [Giannis] want to be moved and where will he sign long term?” one source with direct involvement in the situation told ESPN.

Antetokounmpo, 31, has played all 13 of his NBA seasons in Milwaukee and holds every major statistical record in franchise history. He led the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years in 2021.

Antetokounmpo played 36 games this season as he was plagued by groin, calf and knee injuries. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the season.