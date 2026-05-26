Raiders QB battle: Kirk Cousins likely QB1, but Fernando Mendoza ‘has not disappointed’

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have not laid out a plan as to when they’ll name a starting quarterback. But the first glimpse at the full team in action showed an early hierarchy among signal callers.

Kirk Cousins took all of the first-team reps at Las Vegas’ OTAs practice Wednesday, the first session open to the media. Aidan O’Connell followed Cousins, while No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza worked third and mostly with rookies during competitive periods. Each quarterback appeared to get equal snaps during team drills.

The Raiders have made it clear that each player will have an equal shot at winning the job, as general manager John Spytek has said that “the best guy will play.” But with Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak expressing their desire to not play a young quarterback right away, the veteran Cousins appears in the driver’s seat to start Week 1.

“It’s gonna reveal itself, especially in training camp,” Kubiak said Wednesday of naming a quarterback. “It’s gonna reveal itself here in the next eight OTAs and these minicamp practices. We definitely would (like to name a starter), but we’ll let the players figure that out for us with their tape.”

Mendoza’s positioning in the rotation is due to his inexperience in the NFL and Kubiak’s offense. The Raiders are easing the Heisman Trophy winner into the pros, and he admitted during rookie minicamp that he has a lot of learning to do when it comes to playing under center in a West Coast scheme. Working with other developing players allows him to do so on the job, while Cousins’ and O’Connell’s reps allow Las Vegas to assess the implementation of the new offense.

Kubiak is pleased with the returns he’s seen from Mendoza. He made some impressive throws during practice. And when he did make mistakes — such as an overthrow of a seam route that would have been a sure touchdown — he sought out criticism from Kubiak, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.

“Anything that you put in front of him, he’s going to attack it,” Kubiak said. “Anything that’s new, he spends extra time on it. You can tell he fixes things from one day to the next. Very coachable, and that can be said for all those quarterbacks in the room.”

Cousins also made a series of strong throws during team drills. And the veteran made sure his new team felt his presence. On one play, Cousins commanded a misaligned receiver to move into the right position to avoid a failed play. And after a first-down conversion late in the session, Cousins let out an exuberant celebration.

“He’s a professional,” Kubiak said. “He’s played a lot of football. He’s a leader that we’re counting on right now. You see that side of him when it gets competitive. That was fun to get that ‘move the ball’ period and get guys off of scripts and see how they respond. You see the fire come out, and that’s what I want from our guys.”

Cousins’ passion could be what the Raiders are looking for to jump-start their new regime. But Kubiak is excited for their potential future with Mendoza at the helm.

“He’s as advertised,” Kubiak said. “He has not disappointed.”

Maxx Crosby’s timeline

Wednesday’s open practice was the first sight of Crosby on the field since his trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell apart in March. But the star pass rusher wasn’t an active participant.

Crosby stretched off to the side with no helmet or jersey as practice began. He stayed for a short time afterward, dapping up his teammates as they warmed up before he left the session.

Crosby has expressed happiness to be back with the Raiders after Baltimore backed out of the trade, citing a failed physical. The Ravens’ concerns were over Crosby’s surgically repaired left knee, as he underwent a procedure to fix a torn meniscus that ended his 2025 season. But back in Las Vegas, the Raiders are pleased with how his recovery is coming along.

“He’s still the first one in this building every day working,” Kubiak said. “He’s a leader on our team, and when he’s out there, you feel his presence. We’re counting on him being there for training camp, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Maxx was ahead of schedule.”

Crosby has been omnipresent in the Raiders’ facility since returning to the team. While he hasn’t been participating in practices, the All-Pro has been doing his best to stay connected with his teammates throughout the recovery process.

“He’s going to be there as much as possible, and he knows that we’re counting on him to be a leader,” Kubiak said. “He’s showing his face, but he’s also very engaged in the meetings, and he’s one of those guys you got to say, ‘Whoa’ to. You have got to pull him back. He might jump in there in team period if you’re not watching. He’s that competitive. I’m really fired up to get to coach him.”

Kubiak said the goal is for Crosby to be ready by training camp. But with the excitement surrounding his progress, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him return to action sooner.

Jermod McCoy does more

McCoy’s limited participation during rookie minicamp was a relief after knee concerns caused him to fall in the draft. The talented rookie corner then took another step forward during OTAs.

McCoy participated in all sessions for the Raiders during the practice. He drilled during individual periods, caught punts during special teams and got reps during team situations. McCoy was not overtly held out of any action; that’s a difference from rookie minicamp, when he worked off to the side with a trainer during team periods and most individual drills.

Kubiak said Raiders wellness coordinator Alex Guerrero has developed a plan for McCoy’s knee as he returns from missing the 2025 season with a torn right ACL. McCoy has recovered from that injury, but it’s believed a cartilage issue led to his fall to the fourth round.

“Alex Guerrero has a great plan for him as far as how many yards we give him a day, the rest that we give them, the time on the field as opposed to the turf,” Kubiak said. “But the great thing about Jermod thus far is he’s responded really well.”

McCoy worked primarily with the rookies during team periods and looked fluid in his reps. The Raiders are happy with how he’s progressed, in his recovery and adaptation to the NFL.

“He’s been excellent,” Kubiak said. “He’s come in here and worked his tail off, doing everything that we’ve asked him to do. He’s got out there on the practice field and has shown the player that we’ve seen on tape, so just looking forward to progressing him, along with all those new DBs.”

Veteran absences

Las Vegas made several acquisitions during the offseason to expedite their rebuild from the league’s worst team a year ago. But a few of those veteran additions were missing from Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive back Taron Johnson, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive tackle Benito Jones and kicker Matt Gay were not present for the OTAs session. While these practices are not mandatory, they are a valuable opportunity for teams to work together in competitive settings early in the offseason.

Not much should be made of most of the no-shows. Nailor and his wife just welcomed their second child earlier in the week, while Dean posted on Instagram from a graduation ceremony during practice. Nailor, Dean, Jones and Gay have all participated in the team’s offseason program before the start of OTAs.

But there’s been no sign of Johnson in Las Vegas since the Raiders acquired him from the Buffalo Bills in March. Kubiak did not express concern about his absence, however.

“It’s a voluntary time of year, can’t wait to get those guys back,” Kubiak said of Johnson and Dean. “Really fired up for the guys that are here but been in contact with both of those guys and they’ve been doing a great job, some here, some away.”

Johnson has two years left on a three-year, $30 million extension he signed with Buffalo. Very little of the $18 million he’s owed over the next two seasons is guaranteed, according to Over the Cap. It’s possible Johnson could be unhappy with the lack of guaranteed money, but no alarms would sound until mandatory minicamp.

The eight-year veteran figures to be the Raiders’ starting nickel upon arrival. Jeremy Chinn and second-round rookie Treydan Stukes shared the spot in Johnson’s absence Wednesday.