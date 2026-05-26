Valorant anti-cheat update soft-bricks $6,000 cheating hardware, company then trolls cheaters on social media — studio tweets ‘congrats to the owners of a brand new $6k paperweight’

By / May 26, 2026

Valorant cheaters have watched their $6,000 investment turned into paperweights overnight as Riot Games updated the Vanguard anti-cheat software to block DMA (Direct Memory Access) cheating devices. Not content with just banning the offenders, there are reports of Vanguard “bricking” the hardware used by cheaters, necessitating a full operating system reinstall. The claims are somewhat misleading since the anti-cheat system only renders certain hardware temporarily unusable. Users have reported that reinstalling the operating system brings everything back to normal; don’t install Valorant or Vanguard on it again, or you’ll face the same result.

Riot Games took things a step further by openly mocking the cheaters on X: “Congrats to the owners of a brand new $6k paperweight.” Some members of the gaming community have applauded Riot Games for dropping the massive ban hammer on cheaters. However, others are questioning the ethical implications of Riot Games’ intrusive anti-cheat software, and even classifying it as borderline “malware.” Kernel-level access is the highest possible privilege on a system, and some users fear potential vulnerabilities and misuse.

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