Ranking NFL free agent offensive linemen: Plenty of interior options, but tackle group is thin

With NFL free agency contract negotiation window opening March 9 at noon ET, CBS Sports is providing a position-by-position look at the free agent landscape. This season and postseason both showed just how much the offensive line matters. Just two of the NFL’s 10 worst pass-blocking units made the postseason, and those two teams — the Chargers and the Texans — fell by the wayside quickly, dominated by the New England Patriots’ defense. Even in those wins, the Patriots’ offensive line got exposed, and eventually it caught up to them in Super Bowl 60, where the Seattle Seahawks wreaked havoc. With plenty of talent available, contenders and rebuilders alike will be looking for reinforcements along the offensive line.

2025 team: Ravens

2025 stats: 2 sacks allowed; PFF’s No. 4 center (20th in pass blocking, 4th in run blocking)

Age: 25

Tyler Linderbaum played in all 17 games in three of his four seasons, and he played in 15 in the one season he didn’t (2023). He allowed just three sacks over the past three seasons combined, and he remains one of the game’s finest run blockers. ESPN graded him with a 97% pass block win rate, fourth among interior offensive linemen and second among centers. A three-time Pro Bowler, Linderbaum should be a priority for any team seeking center help.

2025 team: Bills

2025 stats: 3 sacks allowed; PFF’s No. 22 guard (12th in pass blocking, 30th in run blocking)

Age: 29

David Edwards held down the Bills’ left guard job ably for a second straight season and, at 29, is in line for a nice payday. Though he’s not the most powerful in the run game, he is a reliable option there and even better when protecting the passer.

2025 team: Steelers

2025 stats: 3 sacks allowed; PFF’s No. 16 guard (7th in pass blocking, 26th in run blocking)

Age: 32

Trying to order the players after Linderbaum is a tough task, and their landing spots will likely be determined by style and perceived fit more than anything else. Still, it’s hard to go too far astray with Isaac Seumalo, a grinding, physical guard who continues to perform well. ESPN ranked him third in pass block win rate and fourth in run block win rate among interior offensive linemen. He missed some time with injuries each of the past two seasons, but he’s a high-floor player showing few if any signs of slowing down.

2025 team: Packers

2025 stats: 5 sacks allowed; PFF’s No. 53 tackle (41st in pass blocking, 68th in run blocking)

Age: 26

There’s a strong chance Walker is the most handsomely paid free agent offensive lineman in this class, and that largely has to do with his age, his position and the lack of other players at his position. Walker played every game the last three seasons, protecting Jordan Love’s blindside. He can be up-and-down at times and struggle with penalties, but his growth from former seventh-round pick to left tackle for one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses is encouraging. ESPN had him 11th in offensive tackle pass block win rate.

2025 team: Titans

2025 stats: 4 sacks allowed; PFF’s No. 11 guard (9th in pass blocking, 18th in run blocking)

Age: 35



2025 team: Browns

2025 stats: 2 sacks allowed; PFF’s No. 21 guard (8th in pass blocking, 25th in run blocking)

Age: 34

These two aging veterans find themselves in the same group here; both are getting a bit long in the tooth, but both continue to play solid football. Joel Bitonio’s a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All Pro who could be leaving Cleveland for the first time. Kevin Zeitler, meanwhile, has bounced from the Ravens to the Lions to the Titans the past three years but continues to perform admirably. Both should have suitors on a short deal.

2025 team: Jets

2025 stats: Did not play (torn triceps)

Age: 26

Vera-Tucker represents the opposite of Zeitler and Bitonio. You know what you’re getting out of those two. Vera-Tucker, on the other hand, appeared in just 43 games since being the 14th overall pick in 2021, and he bounced around the offensive line, mostly at both guard spots. He was, however, showing very strong returns in 2024, when he played right guard. Trying to figure out exactly what Vera-Tucker is and what contract he might get is nearly impossible given his injury history (bad), age (good) and signs of solid play (also good).

Five teams to watch

No team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger has replaced its entire starting offensive line. The Browns are likely to become the first .

are . The Chargers need a makeover along the interior of the line, and given how replacements performed after bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt suffered season-ending injuries, they need tackle depth, too.

need a makeover along the interior of the line, and given how replacements performed after bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt suffered season-ending injuries, they need tackle depth, too. The Raiders ‘ offensive line play was unsightly as well, and Las Vegas needs to upgrade likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza’s surroundings. Getting more out of Ashton Jeanty will be crucial, too, after last year’s abysmal run blocking.

‘ offensive line play was unsightly as well, and Las Vegas needs to upgrade likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza’s surroundings. Getting more out of Ashton Jeanty will be crucial, too, after last year’s abysmal run blocking. Should they lose Linderbaum, the Ravens could be looking at three new interior starters as well after guards Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele struggled in 2025.

could be looking at three new interior starters as well after guards Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele struggled in 2025. The Lions‘ offensive line taking a step back in 2025 was one of the biggest reasons the team as a whole did, too. Detroit needs better interior blocking and could have to replace left tackle Taylor Decker if he retires.

One big question

How big do big spenders go?

The Chargers and the Raiders project to have the second- and third-most effective cap space, respectively, only behind the Titans. Both Los Angeles and Las Vegas could spend heavily at the top of the free agent bin. How heavily?

Well, the Chargers look to replace left guard Zion Johnson (free agent) and center Bradley Bozeman (retirement) at the very least. Linderbaum could be the guy at center; he played under John Harbaugh — Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh’s brother — in Baltimore. The Chargers could also look at both guard spots, especially after Mekhi Becton’s 2025 struggles. Again, it’s time (and maybe past time) for Los Angeles to address the offensive line in earnest.

The Raiders could easily overhaul their line, too. Even before injuries derailed the 2025 group, it wasn’t good enough. Every single spot except for left tackle Kolton Miller could be up for grabs in 2026, especially with a new coaching staff coming in. Expect multiple moves from Los Angeles and Las Vegas.