Reign of Talon – S2 Midcycle Continues the Climb – News

Season 2’s midcycle is like pulling up to a scenic mountain overlook: you get great view of how far you’ve come, plus an idea of how much road is still left ahead.

We’ll celebrate where Overwatch has been, while still pushing forward with new ways to show up. Get ready to have a blast playing through the past with rotating returning modes and community wide unlocks to commemorate a decade of Heroes in the Overwatch 10th Anniversary event. Then catch the OWCS Champion Clash in Japan, or step back to learn some tips and tricks from the leaderboard with the new Top 500 Live Spectate feature. You’ll play with Pride, plus burn mythically bright like the sun or suit up in Shop skins.

Let’s go onward and upward!

A Decade of Heroes

Ten years is a long time to keep showing up for anything, and the 10th Anniversary event is coming May 12 – June 1 to reward your dedication. Spend the next three weeks playing through Classic 2016 on May 12, Mystery Showdown on May 19, and Classic 2020 on May 26. Three snapshots of different points in the game, so you can relive the glory days in fun throwback modes or maybe try one you missed over the years.

But not every fight is meant to be faced alone. There will be a shared global progress bar where every match contributes to unlocking rewards for us all. Conquer challenges for a massive lineup of Anniversary rewards, including original roster-inspired skins, fresh colors, plus 22 exclusive cosmetics from the Devs and 11 others from community creators. Play together, fight together, and win together. <3

The five Anniversary Loot Boxes you can earn each of the three weeks are a limited pool and won’t contain any duplicates, so if you stick with it long enough, you can clear the whole thing out. And if you do conquer it completely, you’ll end on the Legendary 10-Years Cheers Tracer skin!

When you log in, you’ll receive rewards to recognize your time in the fight, granting loot across 1, 3, 5, 7, and 10 years of play. Plus, the game will showcase new music, updated menus, and the iconic OG Winston (WINTON) cinematic asking “Are you with us?” again.

Mythic Ra Ana

Ra Ana leans all the way into the idea of Mythic presence and customizable dominance. You’ll be truly divine with different headpieces, colorways, and light effects that all burn bright.

Level 1 unlocks the base skin and Ability VFX Toggle for a radiant solar combat aura.

unlocks the base skin and Ability VFX Toggle for a radiant solar combat aura. Level 2 adds additional hairstyles and ornate headpiece variations, each one shaping your godly form.

adds additional hairstyles and ornate headpiece variations, each one shaping your godly form. Level 3 introduces royal purple and gold or sun-warmed pink and sand colorways, evoking different aspects of the sun’s dominion.

introduces royal purple and gold or sun-warmed pink and sand colorways, evoking different aspects of the sun’s dominion. Level 4 unlocks the Ambient VFX Toggle, surrounding you in luminous light as you ascend above your enemies.

If you want to further your dazzling divinity, Gilded and Iridescent Aspects will be available for Mythic customization.

OWCS: Champions Clash

Champions Clash is the first full-scale OWCS live event of the year, and it’s happening in Japan from May 22-24, in partnership with GANYMEDE and ZETA DIVISION. Eight teams from our four major regions will come together at the Arena Tachikawa Tachihi to compete on one stage, putting their coordination, strategy, and execution to the test at the highest level. As Stage 1 closes out, this is where the global hierarchy of OWCS will start to take shape!

If competitive Overwatch is your jam, don’t miss it. And if it’s not (yet), consider this an open invitation.

Top 500 Spectate

Now you can watch Top 500 matches as they really happen, in real games, with real players, and no filters. This is Overwatch at its highest level.

It’s about seeing what elite play looks like in motion: the pacing, the positioning, the moments where fights turn because everyone knows exactly what they’re doing. Take what you learn back into your own matches or just kick back and enjoy the show. Both are valid plays.

Pride 2026

Pride returns this June, and as always, it’s about making space. Space to stand proud, to show up, and to celebrate the diverse community that makes Overwatch what it is. We’re honoring our Heroes, our players, and their stories with thoughtful moments, creative touches, and room to be exactly who you are.

From June 1 – 30, step into the familiar Pride Festival Midtown and Toronto maps to see flags flying high, whimsical rainbow crosswalks, confetti-covered streets, and love everywhere. Plus, when you login you’ll be automatically granted new and returning Pride rewards, including the Dayglow Lifeweaver skin and spray. It’s a chance to show up, express yourself, and commemorate the community making our world—and our game—stronger.

The fight for a better future has always included everyone; you belong here, and we’re proud to fight by your side.

*Pride content and map updates are only available in supported regions.

Shop Collections

What If?

From May 12 – June 1, this collection takes the Heroes you know and just… shifts them sideways a bit, into different paths, as different versions of who they could’ve been. Partially inspired by community ideas and creativity, the What If? Collection sees unexpected roles fall to Ramattra, Wuyang, and Vendetta, blending humor, personality, and fun alternate storytelling.

Maid Ramattra : In a world without conflict, Ramattra channels his precision into perfection. As a hyper-dedicated cleaning unit, he tolerates no disorder; every surface must be spotless. His staff is reskinned as a cleaning tool, reinforcing his meticulous nature and relentless attention to detail.

: In a world without conflict, Ramattra channels his precision into perfection. As a hyper-dedicated cleaning unit, he tolerates no disorder; every surface must be spotless. His staff is reskinned as a cleaning tool, reinforcing his meticulous nature and relentless attention to detail. Firefighter Wuyang : Reimagined as a firefighter, Wuyang embodies calm under pressure and a deep commitment to helping others. The design blends water-inspired elements with emergency response gear, creating a natural synergy between his abilities and this life-saving role.

: Reimagined as a firefighter, Wuyang embodies calm under pressure and a deep commitment to helping others. The design blends water-inspired elements with emergency response gear, creating a natural synergy between his abilities and this life-saving role. Fitness Coach Vendetta: As a high-intensity fitness coach, Vendetta channels her discipline, drive, and control into every movement. The design blends performance gear with sleek, athletic styling, reinforcing her relentless mindset and ability to push herself—and everyone around her—past their limits.

Date Night

From May 12 – June 1, the Date Night Collection leans into new personalities for Genji, Junker Queen, and Mauga. Inspired by fan-favorite dating sim moments, these skins come from a world of romance, charm, and unexpected connections. Who will steal your heart?

Date Night Genji: A refined heir of the Shimada family, dressed in an elegant suit and flowing cape to enhance the nobility vibe. His composed presence and quiet strength offer a sense of unwavering protection you can always rely on.

A refined heir of the Shimada family, dressed in an elegant suit and flowing cape to enhance the nobility vibe. His composed presence and quiet strength offer a sense of unwavering protection you can always rely on. Scuba Mauga: He’s charismatic, confident, and impossible to ignore. Mauga invites you into his world, and once he does, it’s hard to say no. Subtle details like ocean-kissed skin and a relaxed, commanding presence highlight his natural charm and physical confidence.

He’s charismatic, confident, and impossible to ignore. Mauga invites you into his world, and once he does, it’s hard to say no. Subtle details like ocean-kissed skin and a relaxed, commanding presence highlight his natural charm and physical confidence. Date Night Junker Queen: A striking transformation from wasteland ruler to elegant icon. Dressed in a luxurious evening gown, every detail including her weapons reflects sophistication and power. A bold contrast to her origins, and a new expression of her commanding identity.

White Rabbit

The White Rabbit collection brings refined, aspirational energy to the Spring battlefield from May 12 – June 1. Inspired by elegance and strength, these skins balance delicate designs dipped in gold with an aura of confidence, proving that power doesn’t have to be loud to be felt. And don’t let the adorable aesthetic trick you; Domina, Zarya, Mercy, Brigitte, Vendetta, and Juno will still be as dangerous as ever when you hop into the fight!

Apocalypse Warriors

The Apocalypse Warriors collection reimagines Emre, Reinhardt, Venture, Ramattra, and Ana as forces of destruction, swapping the seasonal Spring brightness for a dark cataclysmic vibe. Providing a sharper, aggressive style, this lineup leans into power and chaos like you’ve been through a crazy fight and are ready for the next. If you like your presence on the battlefield to hit apocalyptically hard, we’ve got your look from May 26 – June 15.

Junkrat’s Loot Hunt

Junkrat’s Loot Hunt will turn June 5 – 8 into a reward-fueled weekend blast. Every match you play is going to push you closer to earning up to nine Loot Boxes, with flexible challenges that let you go all-in or pace yourself. No pressure, no nonsense… just explosions and piles of loot. Junkrat approved!

Season 2 Drives

Take another Drive from June 11 – 15, through limited-time missions for fresh rewards! Push through matches building progress on the dedicated track and cruise through those checkpoints before time runs out. There’s a flashy new pink and blue Signature at the finish line, plus other rewards worth chasing along the way. Wins matter more, losses sting a little as you grind, but it’s a focused stretch where you can lock in and enjoy the ride.

Midcycle keeps things moving and gives you more to work with. Some of it pulls you back. Some of pushes you forward. All of it just gives you a reason to queue up again.

Keep climbing for the summit and beyond, Heroes!