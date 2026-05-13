Updated Wed, May 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM UTC

Updated Wed, May 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM UTC

Georgia Lottery Mega Millions, Cash 3 results for May 12, 2026

The Georgia Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big.

Here’s a look at May 12, 2026, results for each game:

Winning Mega Millions numbers from May 12 drawing

17-32-35-40-47, Mega Ball: 17

Check Mega Millions payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash 3 numbers from May 12 drawing

Midday: 1-4-3

Evening: 2-5-9

Night: 7-7-9

Check Cash 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash 4 numbers from May 12 drawing

Midday: 2-8-2-2

Evening: 0-5-1-1

Night: 1-5-1-2

Check Cash 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash Pop numbers from May 12 drawing

Early Bird: 14

Matinee: 04

Drive Time: 03

Primetime: 15

Night Owl: 07

Check Cash Pop payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Georgia FIVE numbers from May 12 drawing

Midday: 9-8-0-1-3

Evening: 7-4-5-4-1

Check Georgia FIVE payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Fantasy 5 numbers from May 12 drawing

18-23-26-29-38

Check Fantasy 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Millionaire for Life numbers from May 12 drawing

19-21-35-38-53, Bonus: 01

Check Millionaire for Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Feeling lucky?Explore the latest lottery news & results

Are you a winner? Here’s how to claim your prize

Prizes under $601: Can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery retail location. ALL PRIZES can be claimed by mail to: Georgia Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 56966, Atlanta, GA 30343.

Prizes over $600: Must be claimed at Georgia Lottery Headquarters or any Georgia Lottery district office or mailed to the Georgia Lottery for payment.

When are the Georgia Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Friday.

Cash 3 (Midday): 12:29 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 3 (Evening): 6:59 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 3 (Night): 11:34 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 4 (Midday): 12:29 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 4 (Evening): 6:59 p.m. ET daily.

Cash 4 (Night): 11:34 p.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Early Bird): 8 a.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Matinee): 1 p.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Drive Time): 5 p.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Primetime): 8 p.m. ET daily.

Cash Pop (Night Owl): 11:59 p.m. ET daily.

Georgia FIVE (Midday): 12:29 p.m. ET daily.

Georgia FIVE (Evening): 6:59 p.m. ET daily.

Fantasy 5: 11:34 p.m. ET daily.

Jumbo Bucks Lotto: 11 p.m. ET on Monday and Thursday.

Millionaire for Life: 11:15 p.m. ET daily.

This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Georgia editor. You can send feedback using this form.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia Lottery Mega Millions, Cash 3 results for May 12, 2026