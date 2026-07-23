Published July 22, 2026 10:23AM

On April 5, 2012, 65-year-old Bill Ott set out on a three-week, solo thru-hike of a remote area of the Grand Canyon. The Oregon man was in search of thousand-year-old rock panels on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, pictures from the past that he had spent years chasing, photographing, and digitally recreating.

He would never be heard from again.

Now, officials have positively identified a set of human remains found 14 years after his disappearance, closing one chapter of his mysterious disappearance. But what happened to the blue-eyed hiker remains a mystery.

Bill Ott Was a Legendary River Runner and Thru-Hiker

Bill Ott wasn’t just a lost tourist—he was a legendary wilderness figure. Scott Thybony, a Flagstaff anthropologist who knew Ott, told Outside that the former river guide was an experienced expedition hiker. Ott spent 78 days walking the length of the Grand Canyon in 1981, making him the first to complete the traverse on the north side.

“Some people credit him with doing the first thru-hike of the Grand Canyon because on the north side he was able to stay below the rim from Lee’s Ferry to Grand Wash Cliffs at the end of the Grand Canyon,” Thybony told Outside. “But that’s splitting hairs. “

Thybony was involved in the initial 2012 search for Ott—he was also the one who advised him on where to explore. Years before his disappearance, Ott decided to “pull a Thoreau” Thybony said, and sold all of his possessions except for what he could fit on a $250 motorcycle, which he drove up to Cave Junction, Oregon. There, he built a cabin using an ax and saw, tools he could use with just his hands. Thybony says Ott was anti-technology and lived completely off the grid, but he’d come back down to Arizona at least once a year to run the Colorado River, hike through the Grand Canyon, and a more recent passion, search for ancient rock art.

“I try to stay away from using the term ‘otherworldly,’ because this art is of our world,” Thybony told Outside over the phone. “But there’s a series of archaic rock panels that dates back between 3,000 and 4,000 years ago, possibly older.”

Bill Ott was in search of thousand-year-old rock panels on the Hualapai Indian Reservation when he disappeared in 2012 (Photo: Photo courtesy of Scott Thybony Ty)

Featuring long-bodied “visionary” beings, these panels occupy a remote section of the western canyon on the north side of the river. Thybony describes them as spectacular. The multi-colored panels weren’t well-known until the eighties, and Thybony was one of the first modern explorers to examine them in 1998 as part of a National Geographic grant.

Ott was working in a nursing facility at the time of his disappearance, but but devoted his off-time to photographing and digitally recreating ancient rock art.

“He would go pixel by pixel, hours after hours, trying to match the colors with broken-off pigment, removing smoke stains,” Thybony said. “It was a painstaking effort, and it went on for years.”

The 2012 Disappearance April 5, 2012: Ott goes missing while solo hiking in the Grand Canyon. Search and rescue endeavors fail to recover his body. April 28, 2012: Ott’s planned return. May 10, 2012: Ott is reported missing after he was 12 days overdue. Search parties begin scanning the areas surrounding of Mohawk Canyon. December 2025: Human remains are found in the Hualapai Indian Reservation. July 1, 2026: DNA analysis confirms the remains belonged to Ott.

In December 2025, authorities found Ott’s remains and belongings fairly close to the trail, but in an area of Pinjon-Juniper Pines (Photo: Photo courtesy of Scott Thybony)

The Final Days of Bill Ott

Ott set out on a search for the ancient panels. A friend dropped him off, and he planned to loop around Mohawk Canyon and come out farther east through National Canyon, hitchhike to a motel and phone a friend for a ride back to Flagstaff. When his friend hadn’t heard from him by his anticipated departure date, his mind didn’t immediately find the worst-case scenario. Not long before this hike, Ott injured himself while on another hike, self-rescued, and made it to his takeout five days late.

It wasn’t until 12 days after his departure date that Ott was reported missing, according to records published by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

“After Ott failed to return from his hike in 2012, a large multi-agency search involving the National Park Service, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and other agencies was conducted but did not locate him,” the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) wrote in a statement on July 21, 2026.

Thybony was part of the initial search party in 2012, and returned years later to continue the search for Ott. It was an arduous effort over difficult, steep terrain. At most points, the Grand Canyon stretches 4,000 feet deep and ten miles across. At its most extreme, the canyon walls reach a depth of about 6,000 feet—over a mile—and span up to 18 miles wide from rim to rim. Much of the search was conducted by helicopter, some of it by foot.

Mohawk Canyon, near where Ott was found, is also home to wild horses. Thybony recalled 2012 as being a dry year, and there were just a few small pockets of water in the area. Horses had trampled most of the ground in the area, but just downstream of a boulder in a little patch of sand, searchers found sandal tracks.

“Bill carried sandals with him. He always liked to get out of his boots and put on sandals in camp,” Thybony said.

Ott’s plan was to loop around Mohawk Canyon and come out farther east on National Canyon, hitchhike to a motel and phone a friend for a ride back to Flagstaff (Photo: Photo courtesy of Scott Thybony)

More Than a Decade Later, Authorities Find Answers

In December 2025, authorities found Ott’s remains and belongings fairly close to the trail, but in an area of Pinjon-Juniper Pines, Thybony said. The area is riddled with boulders, and search parties more than a decade ago had come within 100 yards of Ott’s final resting place, he added. How he died remains a mystery, but Thybony said that his body was found at the base of a 15-foot cliff. His large backpack was missing, but he carried with him a lighter daypack, which had in it his wallet, money, a camera, and GPS.

His main pack is still missing, Thybony said.

Authorities have not released a cause of death, but Thybony said closure more than a decade later is a welcome relief.