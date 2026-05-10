Report: Bruce Cassidy Emerges As Candidate For Kings Head Coaching Job

With another disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Los Angeles Kings are set to find their next head coach for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

According to Dennis Bernstein, David Pagnotta, host of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, reportedly mentioned on the “Hot Stove” that Bruce Cassidy is in the mix for the Los Angeles Kings’ head-coaching vacancy.

Cassidy, a longtime veteran head coach, would be a great fit as the next head coach for the Kings. Former coach of the year in the 2019-20 season with the Boston Bruins and winning the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 are great accolades in his coaching career.

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The 60-year-old is known for his consistent success, leading teams to high point totals, including the 2020 Presidents’ Trophy. In his three and a half seasons with the Golden Knights, Cassidy never had a season in which his team finished under .500, and his team won 50 games in two of those three seasons.

Now, the real problem is that hiring Cassidy won’t solve the Kings’ struggles or make them a Stanley Cup contender right away. LA can blame the head coaches as much as they want, but much of the blame falls on this team’s personnel and roster construction.

Los Angeles has had four head coaches in the last seven seasons: Willie Desjardins, serving half a season as interim head coach in 2019; Todd McLellan from 2020-24; Jim Hiller for one and a half seasons; and interim head coach D.J. Smith for half a season.

This has clearly been an issue for LA, which hasn’t seemed to pick the right bench leader to lead this team to a deep playoff run for over a decade now. The Kings have arguably had the worst stretch in the last 12 years of any team in the league, with zero playoff series wins since winning their Stanley Cup in 2014.

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Inconsistent goal-tending and defense throughout the season plagued the Kings. Come playoff time, the offense, which was hot to end the season, let them down, while the defense and goaltending picked up, leaving a lot of inconsistencies on this roster.

Major changes will need to come this offseason for the Kings if they want to improve their chances and reinvent this team as a threat in the Western Conference. After Anze Kopitar retired this past season, the LA Kings need to move in a direction that is plausible rather than remain in the same place for years now.

Los Angeles has had four head coaches in the last seven seasons: Willie Desjardins, serving half a season as interim head coach in 2019; Todd McLellan from 2020-24; Jim Hiller for one and a half seasons; and interim head coach D.J. Smith for half a season.

Several teams will undoubtedly be in the mix to land Bruce Cassidy as their next head coach, but LA should do everything it can to secure him and make him a strong offer as it moves into a new phase of rebuilding this team.

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