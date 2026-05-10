NBA betting tips, DFS picks for Saturday: Reaves, Lakers face critical Game 3

ESPN’s basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you lock in daily fantasy and betting decisions for that night’s games. Here you’ll find our top insights for the slate, including players to target for your daily fantasy rosters, along with game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Saturday

It’s underdog day in the NBA. Both of Saturday’s playoff games present must-win scenarios for teams down 2-0.

The Los Angeles Lakers need a home win to keep their second-round series against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder alive and avoid a sweep. The matchup airs on ABC at 8:30 p.m. and could come down to depth and bench production.

A clear edge in the series has come when Oklahoma City relies on its bench. Even when their stars are on the bench, the Thunder have extended leads through defensive pressure and lineup versatility. The Lakers simply haven’t had offensive pop outside its top tandem of scorers.

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Game 3 comes down to whether the Lakers can slow the Thunder in transition by keeping possessions clean. The Lakers have been competitive at times, but the gap in possessions and quality shots has been too much to overcome. When the Lakers protect the ball and limit live-ball turnovers, the game is in reach. When they don’t, Oklahoma City’s pace, depth, and athleticism quickly stretch it out of reach. Both teams know how critical today’s game is.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seeking redemption against the rival Detroit Pistons in a game that tips 3:00 p.m. The Cavaliers were excellent on offense with James Harden as the conductor in the regular season, but the Pistons have turned this symphony into a series of solo acts. Too often in the first two games, the Cavaliers’ top initiators are forced into crowded actions and early pressure, while secondary scorers haven’t stabilized things.

Following the Thunder’s template for success, Detroit’s offensive execution hasn’t needed to be explosive, rather controlled and opportunistic. The Pistons can generate enough advantages through defense-to-offense transition moments to create leads without relying on volume shotmaking.

With both home teams desperate to win, the level of competition should be compelling today. With an eye toward uncovering actionable betting angles and daily fantasy decisions, let’s take a look at the day ahead.

McCormick’s Bets for Saturday

James Harden to outscore Tobias Harris (-121)

While the Cavaliers rely too much on Donovan Mitchell and James Harden as primary scorers, Harden’s ability to create points from all three levels merits respect. Which is to say, he’s in a different class of both usage rate and scoring ability than his former Philadelphia teammate. Harris has been awesome as a secondary scorer and physical rebounder for Detroit, but when it comes to just the scoring column, Harden’s advantages come from the 3-point line and in free throw creation, supporting confidence in this bet that can be found under the “H2H” menu on DraftKings.

Austin Reaves over 5.5 Assists (-155)

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Usage rate is a measure of team possessions an individual player consumes. A possession can be completed via a shot attempt, turnover, or assist. Reaves boasts a usage rate of 34.6% this season and into the playoffs whenever Luka Doncic is off the floor. This usage rate, over a full season, would rank fourth in the NBA this season. Reaves is averaging nearly 11 potential assists per game, producing an assist on 25% of his team’s baskets while on the floor.

Top Daily Fantasy Values of the Day

$8,100+ Salaries

Cade Cunningham, PG, Detroit Pistons ($11,100)

While the price is high, the production matches. Cunningham is the lone player on today’s slate who has regularly delivered at least 50 DraftKings points throughout the playoffs. He’s the singular offensive engine for the Pistons, while all other lead creators in action today have some mix of partnerships or elite depth at their disposal. Cunningham is the chalk play of the day, but for good reason.

$6,100-$8,000 Salaries

Austin Reaves, PG/SG, Los Angeles Lakers ($7,700)

No, Reaves isn’t fully himself just yet. We likely won’t see a full-strength Reaves until next fall. This said, he’s still, as noted, consuming plenty of possessions for a top-heavy Lakers offense. Of the players in this middle tier of fantasy options, Reaves stands out with not just a stable floor, but the highest ceiling if his shot is falling at home tonight.

$3,500-$6,000 Salaries

Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers ($5,800)

Fresh from a stellar line against the Pistons in Game 2, Allen seems to have regained his rhythm as the roll man via pocket passes from Harden. With so much focus on stopping Mitchell and Harden, it’s somewhat natural that Allen can benefit as a vertical threat in such repeatable actions.

play 2:50 Stephen A.: Harden doesn’t seem to be playing with urgency Stephen A. Smith rips into James Harden and his shrinking performances for the Cavaliers in their playoff series against the Pistons.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers

3 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons +4.5 (-108) | Cavaliers -4.5 (-112)

Money line: Pistons +150 | Cavaliers -180

Total: 211.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 2, straight up 56%, 219.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: None reported

Cavaliers: Sam Merrill, (GTD – Hamstring)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -8.5 (-110) | Lakers +8.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -375 | Lakers +295

Total: 211.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 5.7, straight up 67%, 214.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Jalen Williams, (GTD – Hamstring); Thomas Sorber, (OFS – Knee)

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD – Finger); Luka Doncic, (OUT – Hamstring)