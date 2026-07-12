Review: ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Adds On an Expansion

Much like the peripatetic Ingalls family, “Little House on the Prairie” has been on a journey these last few years.

The name of the book’s author, Laura Ingalls Wilder, was stripped from a children’s literature award in 2018 over her portrayals of Indigenous characters as “savages,” and her semi-autobiographical novels of frontier life were among the works reassessed for racial stereotypes after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. From the right, no sooner did Netflix announce plans to revive the story as a series than the podcaster Megyn Kelly warned the streamer not to “woke-ify” it.

What it would mean to “woke-ify” this material in Kelly’s mind I leave to you to guess. The 1974-83 NBC series that set up camp in Gen X’s memories already updated Wilder’s story with plenty of socially conscious plotlines on racism, misogyny, antisemitism, sexual assault and more.

Regardless, the new “Little House,” now streaming on Netflix, arrives with a horse-drawn-wagonload of cultural freight, which also includes the vogue for retrogressive “tradwife” fantasies; Taylor Sheridan’s bloody mythologizing of the West; and a whole bunch of 250th-birthday debate over what exactly went into “making America,” and whether it’s polite to acknowledge it.