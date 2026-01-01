RFK Jr. says he doesn’t know how Trump is alive based on his diet

Updated Jan. 14, 2026, 5:38 p.m. ET

It’s a wonder President Donald Trump is still alive based on his diet, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy appeared on the “Katie Miller Podcast,” hosted by Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, to discuss everything from recent changes to federal nutrition and vaccine guidelines to which cabinet member can do more pushups.

When asked which member of the administration has the healthiest diet and fitness routine, he mentioned Sean Duffy and Pete Hegseth. When asked who had the most “unhinged” diet, Kennedy answered, “The president.”

“The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. He drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is,” Kennedy said.

Trump’s penchant for fast food is well known – especially McDonald’s. He served the chain’s food to college football champions at the White House in 2019, hung out at a McDonald’s drive-through window during the 2024 campaign and later spoke at McDonald’s Impact Summit, where he told attendees his administration serves “only McDonald’s almost every time” on Air Force One.

It’s not all Big Macs all the time, though, said Kennedy. The president opts for fast food from large chains when he travels because he trusts them not to get him sick when he’s on the road, the health secretary said.

“When he’s at Mar-a-lago or at the White House, he’s eating really good food,” he said. “If you travel with him, you get this idea that he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long and you don’t know how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met. But I think he actually does eat pretty good food.”

President Trump has the ‘highest testosterone level,’ boasts Kennedy

Regardless of his french fry fondness, Trump is in “incredible” health, said Kennedy, who also noted that Dr. Mehmet Oz, TV personality and Trump-appointed administrator to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said the president had the “highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old” after reviewing his medical records.

“I know the president will be happy that I repeat that,” Kennedy added.

Kennedy’s comments come amid ongoing speculation about Trump’s health. The president has been spotted with large bruises on his hands, sometimes covered with bandages or makeup, which the White House attributed to heavy aspirin use. He has been caught slurring speech, seemingly falling asleep during meetings and bragging about taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, used to test for dementia, multiple times. In July, the White House also shared that the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which causes noticeable swelling in his legs.