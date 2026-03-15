Ringo Starr’s 2-Ingredient, Unbelievably Easy Recipe Makes Him Our Favorite Beatle

There’s no shortage of wonderful celebrity recipes out there, including some unique combinations our favorite musicians, movie stars, and iconic television actors have dreamed up over the years. In the case of someone like Jeff Daniels, said recipe might take the form of an intriguing potato chip-crammed pita. For others, like the dedicated foodie Elvis Presley, it could mean an unforgettable twist on a traditional peanut butter sandwich.

As fantastic as many of these meals are, there’s something irresistible when the most recognizable names in the entertainment industry come up with an incredibly simple recipe. With that in mind, it’s hard to emphasize just how unbelievably easy (and altogether delicious) Beatles legend Ringo Starr’s favorite meal is to recreate at home.

Ringo Starr’s Favorite Goat Cheese Sandwich

Like fellow Beatles member Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr has routinely gravitated toward an uncomplicated diet that relies on rich, all-natural foods in lieu of over-the-top, ingredient-filled recipes.

In 2021, the iconic drummer appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and completed the host’s signature “The Colbert Questionert.” When asked about his favorite sandwich, the “Octopus’s Garden” songwriter gave a surprising answer about his go-to sandwich of choice.

“Well, I don’t have a lot of them anymore, but cheese,” Starr said. “Just a cheese sandwich?” Colbert asked with a smile. “Yeah, I love cheese,” Starr answered.

However, the famous “funny Beatle” clarified one key rule he had for all of his cheese sandwiches: They have to be goat cheese, as Starr avoids traditional cow’s milk nowadays.

“It has to be goat cheese now,” Starr explained. “Because I don’t eat anything from the cow.”

How To Make Ringo Starr’s Goat Cheese Sandwich

While Starr simply listed “goat cheese” as the sandwich’s main ingredient, you can always customize it however you like, adding fresh ingredients, like honey or jam, or more savory add-ins, such as tomatoes, arugula, salami, or ham.

Given Starr’s plain diet preference, though, for this recipe, I’d incorporate both hard and soft goat cheese. You can certainly use the run-of-the-mill goat cheese logs sold at your local supermarket, but the different textures and distinct characteristics of hard and soft goat cheese can do wonders in creating a wonderfully complex flavor profile.

Similarly, you can use whichever type of bread you prefer for your sandwiches, but I’d recommend using either two slices of tangy sourdough or a crisp French baguette. Naturally, you can stop right there in terms of your sandwich assembly, or you could go one step further by heating your sandwich over medium-low heat and transforming it into a grilled cheese.

If you opt for this method, coat both sides of your sandwich in a generous layer of butter, then add to your heated pan. Cover with a lid, flipping every three to five minutes until the surface of the bread is golden brown and crispy along the edges, and the cheese inside has reached the optimal level of gooeyness.

I tried this Beatle-backed recipe as a grilled cheese, and it couldn’t have been any tastier! Not only did the sandwich require minimal prep, the cleanup was incredibly easy, too. While I might go about tossing in some additional ingredients—like blueberry preserves or a handful of chopped strawberries—next time, it was nonetheless a satisfying dish I’ll be returning to again in the very near future!

Read the original article on Allrecipes