Rob Reiner’s Kids Say Memorial Service Will Be Held ‘at a Later Date’

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s son Jake and daughter Romy are speaking out in the wake of their parents’ deaths.

“Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received,” read a new statement from the siblings’ spokesperson, shared with PEOPLE on Monday, Dec. 22.

“They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date,” the statement continued. This follows an informal gathering of friends that was held last week at Albert Brooks’ home.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14. Their son Nick, 32, was arrested that day and has since been charged with two counts of murder. According to the Los Angeles Times and KNBC, Nick was being treated for schizophrenia prior to the killings.

Rob and Michele shared Jake, 34, Nick, 32, and Romy, 27. Rob also has daughter Tracy from his first marriage to Penny Marshall. The Reiner family confirmed the couple’s deaths on Dec. 14 in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the family said in that statement. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Then, in a statement shared Dec. 17, Jake and Romy said, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” they added. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Rob and Michele had been married since 1989; they met while Rob was directing When Harry Met Sally…, which was released that same year.

Their son Nick has spoken about struggles with addiction, beginning in his teens. He appeared in court on Dec. 17, when his lawyer Alan Jackson declined to enter a plea for his client. Nick’s arraignment will continue Jan. 7.

Romy has followed her father and grandfather Carl Reiner’s path toward acting in Hollywood, making an onscreen debut in the 2020 movie Voices. She has appeared in movies like You People and Things Like This, the latter of which her brother Jake, also a filmmaker, executive produced. Romy also appeared in a 2021 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm; her father Rob once appeared on the show as himself in 2001.