5 subscription services for last-minute holiday gifts

Cratejoy’s Reading Bug Box

A personalized reading box for children ages 0 to 13. Inside, you’ll find a selection of handpicked, age-appropriate books based off your child’s interests and reading level. It makes a thoughtful gift for kids and parents alike.

Murray’s Cheese Clubs

For the cheese-obsessed! Sign your friend or family member up for the Cheese Explorer’s Club or the Mac and Cheese Club, both which offer cheese-centered experiences every month. With the Cheese Explorer’s Club, “Murray’s mongers will be your guide through bold, unique picks, including two 1/2-pound pieces of cheese hand-selected from the hundreds of wheels in our cheese case, as well as one club-exclusive item.”

With the Mac and Cheese Club, receive two 32-ounce dishes each month: a classic mac and cheese and an exclusive, specialty flavor.

The Sfoglini Pasta Club

This pasta subscription includes two shipments of six pastas: a mix of semolina, whole grain and specialty pastas, plus a booklet of six recipes. A great gift for the holiday host or hostess!

Completing the Puzzle

A puzzle rental subscription delivered to your door! The recipient will have access to more than 1,400 puzzles, with a choice between beginning, intermediate and expert puzzles.

Recipes By Mail

Learn to cook the favorite dishes of some of the most well-known figures in history, like George Washington, Emily Dickinson and Rosa Parks. With this monthly subscription, you’ll receive replications of their handwritten recipes through the mail, so you can learn at home. A unique, fun gift for history buffs or people who love to cook.