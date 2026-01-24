Robert Half Announces Senior Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Innovation

Danti Chen, Ph.D., has been promoted to senior vice president, applications, technology and innovation (ATI), head of data science. Under Chen’s leadership, Robert Half has built a world-class data science organization delivering significant business impact. Her team has launched numerous advanced capabilities, including AI Recommended Client (ARC), which leverages predictive analytics to recommend clients and enhance sales strategies. Chen has also driven ongoing advancements in the company’s AI-powered matching platform and led the development of generative AI solutions across the organization.

Bhavit Desai has been promoted to senior vice president, business transformation. Since joining Robert Half in 2023, Desai has played a critical role in defining and delivering digital products that improve customer experiences and productivity for talent solutions professionals. In his expanded role, Desai will continue to focus on customer-impacting solutions that leverage advanced AI capabilities, including agentic AI.

Clint Maples has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information security officer. Since joining Robert Half in 2020, Maples has built a global information security organization grounded in trusted partnerships and a pragmatic, risk-based approach. His leadership has strengthened the firm’s security and data protection capabilities while ensuring investments remain aligned with business risk and cost effectiveness.

“These individuals are exceptional leaders whose work has had a meaningful and lasting impact on our organization,” said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. “Their expanded roles reflect both their professional contributions and our ongoing commitment to advancing innovation, strengthening security and driving business transformation.”

