Rush tour adds 17 cities to 2026 tour. How to get tickets

Rush will stick around North America a little longer next year.
A couple of weeks after co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced a 2026 12-date arena tour, the pair is extending the outing to 17 additional cities on the Fifty Something run. The band will now play 40 shows between June 7 and Dec. 15, 2026.
Rush is touring more than a decade after their last outing and five years since the death of revered drummer Neil Peart. Former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles will be joining them on tour.
The tour, which kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles, has added shows in cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle and Vancouver.
How to get Rush tickets
Fans can sign up for tickets to the new dates at livemu.sc/rush by 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 23. The artist presale begins at noon local time Oct. 27 (no code is needed; access is tied to your Ticketmaster account). The general onsale kicks off at noon local time at rush.com.
Additional presales will be available for the U.S. shows for Citi cardmembers at citientertainment.com from noon local time Oct. 24 through 11:59 p.m. local time Oct. 26. American Express card holders can purchase via a presale for the Canada shows from noon local time Oct. 24 through 11:59 p.m. local time Oct. 26 via americanexpress.com.
Along with announcing the new dates, Lee and Lifeson released a video to share how the pair was “blown away by the response” to the initial concert announcement and to implore fans to purchase tickets through the aforementioned official sites.
The band is planning to play two sets each night with each show offering a distinct selection of songs from a catalog of 35 hits and fan favorites.
Rush Fifty Something tour dates
June 7: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
June 9: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
June 11: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
June 13: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
June 18: Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes
June 24: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
June 26: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
June 28: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
June 30: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
July 16: Chicago, United Center
July 18: Chicago, United Center
July 20: Chicago, United Center
July 22: Chicago, United Center
Jul7 28: New York, Madison Square Garden
July 30: New York, Madison Square Garden
Aug. 1: New York, Madison Square Garden
Aug. 3: New York, Madison Square Garden
Aug. 7: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 9: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 11: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 13: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 21: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia
Aug. 26: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 2: Montreal, Bell Centre
Sept. 12: Boston, TD Garden
Sept. 17: Cleveland: Rocket Arena
Sept. 19: Cleveland: Rocket Arena
Sept. 23: San Antonio, Texas, Frost Bank Center
Oct. 5: Denver, Ball Arena
Oct. 10: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 15: San Jose, California, SAP Center
Oct. 25: Washington D.C., Capital One Arena
Oct. 30: Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 5: Hollywood, Florida,, Hard Rock Live
Nov. 9: Tampa, Benchmark International Arena
Nov. 20: Charlotte, Spectrum Center
Nov. 25: Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Dec. 1: Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond Arena
Dec. 10: Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place
Dec. 15: Vancouver, Rogers Arena