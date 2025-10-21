Rush tour adds 17 cities to 2026 tour. How to get tickets

October 21, 2025

Rush will stick around North America a little longer next year.

A couple of weeks after co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced a 2026 12-date arena tour, the pair is extending the outing to 17 additional cities on the Fifty Something run. The band will now play 40 shows between June 7 and Dec. 15, 2026.

Rush is touring more than a decade after their last outing and five years since the death of revered drummer Neil Peart. Former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles will be joining them on tour.

The tour, which kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles, has added shows in cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle and Vancouver.

How to get Rush tickets

Fans can sign up for tickets to the new dates at livemu.sc/rush by 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 23. The artist presale begins at noon local time Oct. 27 (no code is needed; access is tied to your Ticketmaster account). The general onsale kicks off at noon local time at rush.com.

