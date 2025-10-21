Rush tour adds 17 cities to 2026 tour. How to get tickets

Rush will stick around North America a little longer next year.

A couple of weeks after co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced a 2026 12-date arena tour, the pair is extending the outing to 17 additional cities on the Fifty Something run. The band will now play 40 shows between June 7 and Dec. 15, 2026.

Rush is touring more than a decade after their last outing and five years since the death of revered drummer Neil Peart. Former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles will be joining them on tour.

The tour, which kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles, has added shows in cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle and Vancouver.

How to get Rush tickets

Fans can sign up for tickets to the new dates at livemu.sc/rush by 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 23. The artist presale begins at noon local time Oct. 27 (no code is needed; access is tied to your Ticketmaster account). The general onsale kicks off at noon local time at rush.com.

Additional presales will be available for the U.S. shows for Citi cardmembers at citientertainment.com from noon local time Oct. 24 through 11:59 p.m. local time Oct. 26. American Express card holders can purchase via a presale for the Canada shows from noon local time Oct. 24 through 11:59 p.m. local time Oct. 26 via americanexpress.com.

Along with announcing the new dates, Lee and Lifeson released a video to share how the pair was “blown away by the response” to the initial concert announcement and to implore fans to purchase tickets through the aforementioned official sites.

The band is planning to play two sets each night with each show offering a distinct selection of songs from a catalog of 35 hits and fan favorites.

Rush Fifty Something tour dates

June 7: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

June 9: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

June 11: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

June 13: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

June 18: Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

June 24: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

June 26: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

June 28: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

June 30: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

July 16: Chicago, United Center

July 18: Chicago, United Center

July 20: Chicago, United Center

July 22: Chicago, United Center

Jul7 28: New York, Madison Square Garden

July 30: New York, Madison Square Garden

Aug. 1: New York, Madison Square Garden

Aug. 3: New York, Madison Square Garden

Aug. 7: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 9: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 11: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 13: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 21: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia

Aug. 26: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 2: Montreal, Bell Centre

Sept. 12: Boston, TD Garden

Sept. 17: Cleveland: Rocket Arena

Sept. 19: Cleveland: Rocket Arena

Sept. 23: San Antonio, Texas, Frost Bank Center

Oct. 5: Denver, Ball Arena

Oct. 10: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 15: San Jose, California, SAP Center

Oct. 25: Washington D.C., Capital One Arena

Oct. 30: Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 5: Hollywood, Florida,, Hard Rock Live

Nov. 9: Tampa, Benchmark International Arena

Nov. 20: Charlotte, Spectrum Center

Nov. 25: Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Dec. 1: Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 10: Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place

Dec. 15: Vancouver, Rogers Arena