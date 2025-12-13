Salah back in Liverpool fray after Slot talks, Premier League buildup and more – as it happened | Premier League

Everton XI (4-3-3): Brosnan; Kitagawa, Fernandez, Mace, Ishikawa; Wheeler, Hayashi, Momiki; Vignola, Payne, Gago.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Cooney-Cross; Mead, Caldentey, Foord; Russo.

Follow along with Alex Reid in our minute-by-minute.

Hello, football. A jam packed day awaits. Readers, any football plans for the day? What ground are you heading off to? How optimistic are you that your team will get the win this weekend? Let me know in the comments below the line or via our dedicated matchday live email.

“,”elementId”:”26d1783c-8555-4e07-82a0-bb0abe4b781d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Join me as we get stuck in with the buildup to today’s matches and as we go through any breaking news and big stories.

“,”elementId”:”b6534c55-b1a8-401c-9de2-0bf00c7ee921″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1765612810000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.00 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1765612704000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.58 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1765612810000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.00″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 13 Dec 2025 08.01 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 13 Dec 2025 03.00 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1765630968776}”>

Key events

That is me done for the day. But fear not, plenty else to get stuck into.

Our clockwatch of the afternoon kick-offs has just gone live, helmed by John Brewin while Alex Reid is giving updates to the WSL match between Everton and Arsenal.

Thank you for tuning in and sharing your thoughts. We will also be back tomorrow morning for Sunday’s matchday live. Enjoy all the football until then!

