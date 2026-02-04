San Diego FC embrace Concacaf Champions Cup debut

“I think for us, it’s really, really clear: Every time we step out on the pitch, we want to win the game, and we want to win it our way,” Varas said. “And that doesn’t matter if it’s a friendly, or if it’s a small-sided competition or if it’s a league game. The mentality is, from the moment we get out of our car to when we get back in it, we think about winning and improving our style of play.