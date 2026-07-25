Santiago Ponzinibbio takes lessons from Argentina’s World Cup run ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

Santiago Ponzinibbio proudly looks up to the Argentina national soccer team as inspiration going into his UFC Abu Dhabi clash with Sam Patterson on July 25, even though Lionel Messi and the squad came up short in the FIFA World Cup final against Spain this past Sunday in New Jersey.

Ponzinibbio watched Messi win the 2022 World Cup just days after knocking out Alex Morono in Las Vegas, and now gets to put Argentina back on top in the UFC six days after a soccer defeat.

“What we saw from the national team is the same thing people have seen in my fights, and what they’ll see again this Saturday: commitment, grit, and heart,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Fighting. “That’s how Argentina won so many matches in that World Cup. I think Argentina had every reason to celebrate because that’s exactly what we saw, and that’s what I value most as an athlete.”

Argentina had success in the FIFA World Cup with heroic moments late in matches against England, Egypt and Cape Verde, and Ponzinibbio won’t think less of the players because of a loss in the final.

“We understand that the result won’t always be what you want at the highest level of competition, but the most important thing is the athlete’s commitment,” Ponzinibbio said. “If an athlete leaves everything out there, fights with heart and determination, and battles until the very end, then we understand that the outcome might not be the one we hoped for. That’s what we saw from the national team. There’s nothing to complain about. Those guys left everything they had in every game, with so much heart and commitment. Spain was better, they played better.

“And I’ll tell you, I’m very proud of our national team,” he continued. “I always try to do the same thing in my fights. Sometimes I win, sometimes I lose, but I always give everything in training, in my preparation — always hardworking and dedicated — and then in the fight. I’m the kind of guy who leaves it all in there, so you’ll definitely see that. That’s an athlete’s job when representing their country.”

Ponzinibbio’s UFC Abu Dhabi fight will be his first in over a year, back in action after being forced to pull out of a fight with Vicente Luque in October of 2025 for not being 100 percent fit to compete. The 39-year-old said he was originally expected to face Jack Hermansson on July 25, but Patterson stepped in as a replacement on four weeks’ notice.

“I think the UFC is doing what they always like to do, which is matching generations against each other,” Ponzinibbio said. “They put a young prospect in there, a guy they see as having a lot of potential, because he had four fights at 170 and finished all four in the first round, with two submissions and two knockouts. He was looking really good.”

Patterson was on a four-fight finishing streak prior to his most recent appearance in March, losing a lackluster decision to former Bellator contender Michael Page.

“Then [Patterson] had that fight with MVP, and it sucked,” Ponzinibbio said. “It was a boring fight because the matchup just didn’t suit him. He’s a talented kid, but MVP is a tricky guy, and it turned into a very boring fight. Still, he’s someone with submission skills and knockout power. The guys he’s beaten [Trey Waters, Danny Barlow, Kiefer Crosby and Yohan Lainesse] aren’t even close to the level I’ve competed against. I’m saying that based on my experience and everything I’ve accomplished, not out of arrogance, but because I know what caliber of fighter I am. He’s talented, he’s long, and he has his strengths.”

Ponzinibbio isn’t sure if the UFC is matching him up against a younger welterweight in an attempt to boost Patterson’s stock over his name, but ultimately doesn’t care. The Argentine talent has been in this position before in his career, and vows to prove his experience will be too much for Patterson.

“You could look at it and say they’re trying to use me as a stepping stone,” Ponzinibbio said, “or you could also say they’re trying to test Patterson and see how he handles a tough fight. Anyone who steps in there with me knows it’s going to be a hard fight. I’ve faced undefeated prospects before, like [Sean] Strickland early in his career, and more recently [Miguel] Baeza. I’ve been in this position before. Honestly, I don’t know what the UFC is thinking. I don’t control that, so it doesn’t really matter to me. What I wanted was to be inside the cage, and I’ll be there this Saturday. That’s what matters. Every fight is a challenge. It’s one man with two arms and two legs. He’s younger, sure, but experience is on my side.”

Years after being close to a shot at the UFC welterweight title with seven straight wins against the likes of Mike Perry, Gunnar Nelson and Neil Magny, Ponzinibbio now battles to get a winning streak together. With only three victories in his past nine octagon appearances, Ponzinibbio aims to impose his will in Abu Dhabi.