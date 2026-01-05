Sasnovich vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction, Odds to Win Brisbane International presented by Evie

Data Skrive
Jan. 3, 2026Updated Jan. 4, 2026, 10:35 p.m. ET
In the Brisbane International presented by Evie Round of 64 on Sunday, No. 113-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich meets No. 61 Anna Blinkova.
Sasnovich is favored to win (-180) in this match against Blinkova (+140).
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Anna Blinkova matchup info
- Tournament: Brisbane International presented by Evie
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, January 4
- Court Surface: Hard
Sasnovich vs. Blinkova Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Sasnovich has a 64.3% to win.
Sasnovich vs. Blinkova Betting Odds
- Sasnovich’s odds to win match: -180
- Blinkova’s odds to win match: +140
- Sasnovich’s odds to win tournament: +15000
- Blinkova’s odds to win tournament: +15000
Sasnovich vs. Blinkova matchup performance & stats
- In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Sasnovich has gone 14-15.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Sasnovich has won 62.4% of her service games and 38.6% of her return games.
- Sasnovich is 29th in break points won on hard courts over the past year, converting 129 of 288 (44.8%).
- In her most recent tournament, the Merida Open Akron, Sasnovich fell in the Round of 32 to No. 11-ranked Belinda Bencic, 3-6, 4-6 on October 28.
- Blinkova, who holds a 17-16 record in 17 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, has secured one tournament victory on that surface.
- Blinkova has 191 wins in 332 service games when playing on hard courts (57.5%), and 132 wins in 335 return games (39.4%).
- On hard courts Blinkova is 129-for-251 on break points, 51.4%, which ranks 29th.
- Blinkova secured the title in the Jiangxi Open, her last tournament, emerging victorious over No. 235-ranked Lilli Tagger (6-3, 6-3) in the final on November 2.
