Schools reopen after 2-day closure due to water main break

UPDATE (Friday): Three Baltimore City schools reopened Friday after a two-day closure because of a water main break and plumbing issues, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson told WBAL-TV 11 News.ORIGINAL STORY (Thursday): A water main break and plumbing issues caused three Baltimore City schools to close Thursday for the second day in a row.The closures impacted Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Youth Opportunity and Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts on Wednesday and Thursday. Harlem Park Recreation Center also closed Thursday because of the break.In a statement, a spokesperson with Baltimore City Public Schools said: “The city had the water turned off yesterday for a construction repair. It was back on briefly this morning, but then the city had a water main break. We’re working with MTA now to redirect buses back to provide transportation home for the students who had already arrived to school. Staff are staying with students until we get the buses back to the school to transport them or family picks them up.”A spokesperson from the Baltimore City Department of Public Works said most of the main repairs have been completed, but it remains uncertain if students will be able to return to school Friday.WBAL-TV 11 News observed DPW crews working along West Lafayette Avenue near North Calhoun Street as water gushed onto the street.The water main break is affecting neighbors like Walter Waters.”I checked 10 minutes ago and the water is gone,” Waters said. “The water came back yesterday. It was in the afternoon when it came back, but now it’s gone again.”Waters expressed concern for the schools, saying, “I’ll just get some bottles down the street or get some from the store, but I just hope the schools get their water back. That’s more important than me at the end of the day.”A spokesperson with DPW sent WBAL TV 11 News a statement saying, in part:”At this time, there are two separate issues contributing to the low water pressure affecting Youth Opportunity, Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, and Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts. First, Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) is addressing an internal plumbing issue within the school building, and crews are on site today making the necessary repairs.”The school cannot reopen until those internal repairs are complete. Second, there is an active water main break in the surrounding area. While the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) initially planned to perform this work later in the week, crews are now making repairs concurrently with the school system’s plumbing team on site. Multiple factors are contributing to the low water pressure in the area, including a leak on a 6-inch main near W. Lanvale Street and N. Stricker Street and a temporary shutdown of a nearby 10-inch main to support emergency work on 1300 W. Lafayette Avenue.”Once the 10-inch valve is reopened, pressure is expected to normalize at the school, even with the leak repair work still underway. DPW will remain on site and continue working closely with BCPS until service is fully restored.”Somaree Taru, a resident along the 1300 block of West Lafayette Avenue, said water issues on her block are not new, with leaks turning into icy patches.”Last year around this time, we were experiencing the same thing and all of the cars don’t like parking on that side of the street for the ice,” Taru said.Taru also suspects the water issues have impacted her water bill.”I ended up getting a back charge for like $2,000 on my water bill, in which case I’m disputing it because there’s no way that I used $2,000 as a surcharge for my water,” Taru said.Despite the challenges, Taru was relieved to see crews address the water main break with the hopes that they fix the water issues on her block, too.”I’m glad they are addressing it. I guess better late than never,” Taru said.