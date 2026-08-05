Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku Decklist

Hatsune Miku is taking the stage. The Commander stage, specifically.

Known around the world as a virtual singer, creative icon, and very serious collector of excellent outfits, Hatsune Miku arrives with Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku. This ready-to-play Commander deck brings together music, community, bright new artwork, and a green-white strategy that knows exactly what it wants to do: play creatures, gain life, and keep building until the table has no choice but to deal with it—and it all comes to Secret Lair on August 10!

For this release, Secret Lair is introducing a 24-hour order window to help more fans get the deck. Orders placed between Monday, August 10, 2026, 9 a.m. PT and Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 8:59 a.m. PT will be fulfilled. A limited quantity will be available to ship right away, while additional orders placed during the window are expected to ship in May 2027 in North America and June 2027 in the EU and the UK. Here’s more info on that change in this aside from the new head of Secret Lair.

Quick aside from the new head of Secret Lair

Hi! My name is Matthew Hodgins, and though I’ve been at Wizards for almost 15 years, you probably don’t know who I am. That’s mostly by design, as I’m more of a behind-the-scenes kind of guy. But since I recently took over as the director of Secret Lair and since we’re doing something a bit different with this sale, I thought I’d break my rule and introduce myself to you all before we get back into the good stuff.

I’ve worn a lot of hats at Wizards, but most recently I was on the Magic Franchise team where I helped bring sets like Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™, and Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® to life. Magic has been a core part of my life even prior to joining Wizards, from cracking my first pack of Weatherlight, to playing in Junior Super Series events, to asking my wife to marry me on a Magic card. All of that is to say I love Magic, and getting to work with our amazing Secret Lair team is a dream job.

Secret Lair has a tradition of experimentation, so we’re trying something kind of new here that harkens back to the early, early days of Secret Lair to meet demand where we think it will be highest—on fully playable products. This sale is an experiment (and, yes, a direct response to Goblin Storm) with introducing a 24-hour limited order window on products meant to be playable out of the box. So, this could include things like Commander decks, specialty products like the Secret Lair Dandân Deck, or anything else wild we think of down the line that may have the unique combination of high demand and out-of-the-box playability. If it goes well, we may create a new storefront (kind of like the Chaos Vault) for these types of sales. If we see issues, we may go back to the drawing board. We’ll see how it goes and check in soon.

Now, back to the fun stuff.

Hatsune Miku Commander Decklist







Trostani, Selesnya’s Voice

Archangel of Thune

Halo Fountain

Grand Crescendo

Shalai, Voice of Plenty

Song of the Worldsoul

Soul Warden

Break Down

Cultivate

Finale of Devastation

Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger

Bountiful Promenade

Angel of Indemnity

Angelic Chorus

Boon Reflection

Crested Sunmare

Dazzling Theater // Prop Room

Elenda’s Hierophant

Excavation Technique

Hour of Reckoning

Nykthos Paragon

Resplendent Angel

Silverquill Lecturer

Soul of Eternity

Speaker of the Heavens

Storm Herd

Voice of the Blessed

Ancient Cornucopia

Arasta of the Endless Web

Blossoming Bogbeast

Bramble Sovereign

Fanatic of Rhonas

Gruff Triplets

Healing Technique

Pest Infestation

Shamanic Revelation

Camaraderie

Conclave Evangelist

Ghalta and Mavren

Growing Ranks

Lathiel, the Bounteous Dawn

Mirari’s Wake

Rhys the Redeemed

Voice of Resurgence

Aetherflux Reservoir

Phyrexian Processor

Canopy Vista

Gavony Township

Grove of the Guardian

Lazotep Quarry

Overgrown Farmland

Restless Prairie

Sungrass Prairie

Sunpetal Grove

Temple of Plenty

Invincible Hymn

Ajani’s Pridemate

Cleric Class

Congregate

Path to Exile

Rootborn Defenses

Suture Priest

Swords to Plowshares

Avacyn’s Pilgrim

Explore

Farseek

Llanowar Elves

Nature’s Lore

Prosperous Innkeeper

Song of Freyalise

Sundering Growth

Idol of Oblivion

Selesnya Signet

Skullclamp

Sol Ring

Springleaf Drum

Blossoming Sands

Brokers Hideout

Command Tower

Graypelt Refuge

Krosan Verge

Radiant Fountain

Rogue’s Passage

Sapseep Forest

Selesnya Sanctuary

Seraph Sanctuary

7 Plains

7 Forest





Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku was designed by Studio X’s Carmen Klomparens.

This deck is led by Trostani, Selesnya’s Voice as “Miku, Song of the People.” The plan is simple: play creatures, gain life, build your board, then use that life total to pull further and further ahead. If you’ve ever looked at your life total and thought, “This could be higher,” congratulations. You have found the right show.

Miku, Song of the People gains you life whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control. That means every creature spell, token, and oversized threat helps keep the deck moving. Cards like Archangel of Thune, Crested Sunmare, Voice of the Blessed, Aetherflux Reservoir, and Mirari’s Wake give you plenty of ways to turn that life gain into something your opponents will have to answer quickly.

Contents:

1x Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 12x Foil borderless cards featuring new artwork 7x Foil borderless basic Plains featuring new artwork 7x Foil borderless basic Forests featuring new artwork 74x Non-foil reprints

10x Non-foil double-sided tokens

1x Trostani, Selesnya’s Voice as “Miku, Song of the People” display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)

1x Deck box

Price: $149.99 USD

Hatsune Miku Commander Cards

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku includes 14 new borderless art treatments by Japanese artists, bringing Miku to life across a range of outfits, performances, and moments. The deck features artwork from celebrated artists, including KEI, Hatsune Miku’s first software package illustrator who illustrated Miku, Song of the People, and fan-favorite creators such as 八三/HASSAN and さいとうなおき/NAOKI SAITO.

And because every great performance needs the right stage, the deck includes borderless basic lands featuring Hatsune Miku. These Plains and Forests show Miku singing beneath bright blue skies and surrounded by animals, bringing a warm, character-focused look to the lands powering your deck.

▲ Click to see borderless cards

There are 2 non-foil reprints without the Planeswalker symbol: Growing Ranks and Phyrexian Processor. These cards support the deck’s creature-token and life-gain strategy alongside the other 72 non-foil reprints, which are Planeswalker-stamp reprints. This is the same stamp used in products like Mystery Booster 2 and previous Secret Lair Commander decks to differentiate these cards from their original printings. You can find the complete list of Planeswalker-stamp cards below.

▲ Click to see Planeswalker-stamp cards Card Name Set Code Aetherflux Reservoir KLD Ajani’s Pridemate FDN Ancient Cornucopia BIG Angel of Indemnity OTC Angelic Chorus BBD Arasta of the Endless Web BLC Avacyn’s Pilgrim MIC Blossoming Bogbeast C21 Blossoming Sands NEO Boon Reflection 2XM Bramble Sovereign BBD Brokers Hideout SNC Camaraderie GRN Canopy Vista LCC Cleric Class AFR Command Tower DSC Conclave Evangelist CLU Congregate DMR Crested Sunmare HOU Dazzling Theater // Prop Room DSK Elenda’s Hierophant LCC Excavation Technique C21 Explore BLC Fanatic of Rhonas MH3 Farseek LCC Gavony Township MOC Ghalta and Mavren MOM Graypelt Refuge C19 Grove of the Guardian GK1 Gruff Triplets WOE Healing Technique C21 Hour of Reckoning MOC Idol of Oblivion M3C Invincible Hymn ALA Krosan Verge MOC Lathiel, the Bounteous Dawn CMR Lazotep Quarry M3C Llanowar Elves GNT Mirari’s Wake MH2 Nature’s Lore CMM Nykthos Paragon MH3 Overgrown Farmland MID Path to Exile BLC Pest Infestation C21 Prosperous Innkeeper BLC Radiant Fountain M21 Resplendent Angel LCI Restless Prairie LCI Rhys the Redeemed 2XM Rogue’s Passage C19 Rootborn Defenses RVR Sapseep Forest C21 Selesnya Sanctuary CMM Selesnya Signet RVR Seraph Sanctuary DDQ Shamanic Revelation BLC Silverquill Lecturer M3C Skullclamp MOC Sol Ring BLC Song of Freyalise DOM Soul of Eternity CMR Speaker of the Heavens M21 Springleaf Drum LRW Storm Herd KHC Sundering Growth C19 Sungrass Prairie BLC Sunpetal Grove BLC Suture Priest MOC Swords to Plowshares DSC Temple of Plenty BLC Voice of Resurgence 2XM Voice of the Blessed INR

With a strategy built around creatures entering the battlefield, gaining life, and building a board that keeps getting bigger, you’ll want plenty of tokens close by. Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku includes 10 non-foil double-sided tokens to support the deck’s game plan, including Phyrexian Minions for Phyrexian Processor, Angels for Resplendent Angel, Horses for Crested Sunmare, and more. These tokens feature artwork from past Magic releases.

Hatsune Miku Tokens

10x Non-foil double-sided tokens 1x Phyrexian Minion (SLD) // Angel (LCI) token 1x Phyrexian Minion (SLD) // Pegasus (KHC) token 1x Citizen (SNC) // Angel (MH3) token 1x Citizen (SNC) // Dinosaur (MOM) token 1x Eldrazi (M3C) // Elf Warrior (2XM) token 1x Vampire (MOM) // Horse (HOU) token 1x Vampire (MOM) // Elemental (RTR) token 1x Fanatic of Rhonas (MH3) // Elemental (2XM) token 1x Treasure (BLB) // Spider (NCC) token 1x Pest (BLC) // Angel (MH3) token



Miku Takes the Stage on August 10

The stage is set, the life totals are ready, and Miku is heading to the Secret Lair storefront. Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku launches on August 10 at 9 a.m. PST, only on MagicSecretLair.com. Sign up to be notified when it arrives, and you’ll stay in the loop for what’s next.