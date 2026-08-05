Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku Decklist

By / August 5, 2026

Hatsune Miku is taking the stage. The Commander stage, specifically.

Known around the world as a virtual singer, creative icon, and very serious collector of excellent outfits, Hatsune Miku arrives with Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku. This ready-to-play Commander deck brings together music, community, bright new artwork, and a green-white strategy that knows exactly what it wants to do: play creatures, gain life, and keep building until the table has no choice but to deal with it—and it all comes to Secret Lair on August 10!

For this release, Secret Lair is introducing a 24-hour order window to help more fans get the deck. Orders placed between Monday, August 10, 2026, 9 a.m. PT and Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 8:59 a.m. PT will be fulfilled. A limited quantity will be available to ship right away, while additional orders placed during the window are expected to ship in May 2027 in North America and June 2027 in the EU and the UK. Here’s more info on that change in this aside from the new head of Secret Lair.

Quick aside from the new head of Secret Lair

Hi! My name is Matthew Hodgins, and though I’ve been at Wizards for almost 15 years, you probably don’t know who I am. That’s mostly by design, as I’m more of a behind-the-scenes kind of guy. But since I recently took over as the director of Secret Lair and since we’re doing something a bit different with this sale, I thought I’d break my rule and introduce myself to you all before we get back into the good stuff.

I’ve worn a lot of hats at Wizards, but most recently I was on the Magic Franchise team where I helped bring sets like Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™, and Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® to life. Magic has been a core part of my life even prior to joining Wizards, from cracking my first pack of Weatherlight, to playing in Junior Super Series events, to asking my wife to marry me on a Magic card. All of that is to say I love Magic, and getting to work with our amazing Secret Lair team is a dream job.

Secret Lair has a tradition of experimentation, so we’re trying something kind of new here that harkens back to the early, early days of Secret Lair to meet demand where we think it will be highest—on fully playable products. This sale is an experiment (and, yes, a direct response to Goblin Storm) with introducing a 24-hour limited order window on products meant to be playable out of the box. So, this could include things like Commander decks, specialty products like the Secret Lair Dandân Deck, or anything else wild we think of down the line that may have the unique combination of high demand and out-of-the-box playability. If it goes well, we may create a new storefront (kind of like the Chaos Vault) for these types of sales. If we see issues, we may go back to the drawing board. We’ll see how it goes and check in soon.

Now, back to the fun stuff.

Hatsune Miku Commander Decklist




Trostani, Selesnya’s Voice
Archangel of Thune
Halo Fountain
Grand Crescendo
Shalai, Voice of Plenty
Song of the Worldsoul
Soul Warden
Break Down
Cultivate
Finale of Devastation
Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger
Bountiful Promenade
Angel of Indemnity
Angelic Chorus
Boon Reflection
Crested Sunmare
Dazzling Theater // Prop Room
Elenda’s Hierophant
Excavation Technique
Hour of Reckoning
Nykthos Paragon
Resplendent Angel
Silverquill Lecturer
Soul of Eternity
Speaker of the Heavens
Storm Herd
Voice of the Blessed
Ancient Cornucopia
Arasta of the Endless Web
Blossoming Bogbeast
Bramble Sovereign
Fanatic of Rhonas
Gruff Triplets
Healing Technique
Pest Infestation
Shamanic Revelation
Camaraderie
Conclave Evangelist
Ghalta and Mavren
Growing Ranks
Lathiel, the Bounteous Dawn
Mirari’s Wake
Rhys the Redeemed
Voice of Resurgence
Aetherflux Reservoir
Phyrexian Processor
Canopy Vista
Gavony Township
Grove of the Guardian
Lazotep Quarry
Overgrown Farmland
Restless Prairie
Sungrass Prairie
Sunpetal Grove
Temple of Plenty
Invincible Hymn
Ajani’s Pridemate
Cleric Class
Congregate
Path to Exile
Rootborn Defenses
Suture Priest
Swords to Plowshares
Avacyn’s Pilgrim
Explore
Farseek
Llanowar Elves
Nature’s Lore
Prosperous Innkeeper
Song of Freyalise
Sundering Growth
Idol of Oblivion
Selesnya Signet
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Springleaf Drum
Blossoming Sands
Brokers Hideout
Command Tower
Graypelt Refuge
Krosan Verge
Radiant Fountain
Rogue’s Passage
Sapseep Forest
Selesnya Sanctuary
Seraph Sanctuary
7 Plains
7 Forest

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku was designed by Studio X’s Carmen Klomparens.

This deck is led by Trostani, Selesnya’s Voice as “Miku, Song of the People.” The plan is simple: play creatures, gain life, build your board, then use that life total to pull further and further ahead. If you’ve ever looked at your life total and thought, “This could be higher,” congratulations. You have found the right show.

Miku, Song of the People gains you life whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control. That means every creature spell, token, and oversized threat helps keep the deck moving. Cards like Archangel of Thune, Crested Sunmare, Voice of the Blessed, Aetherflux Reservoir, and Mirari’s Wake give you plenty of ways to turn that life gain into something your opponents will have to answer quickly.

Contents:

  • 1x Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck
    • 12x Foil borderless cards featuring new artwork
    • 7x Foil borderless basic Plains featuring new artwork
    • 7x Foil borderless basic Forests featuring new artwork
    • 74x Non-foil reprints
  • 10x Non-foil double-sided tokens
  • 1x Trostani, Selesnya’s Voice as “Miku, Song of the People” display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)
  • 1x Deck box

Price: $149.99 USD

Hatsune Miku Commander Cards

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku includes 14 new borderless art treatments by Japanese artists, bringing Miku to life across a range of outfits, performances, and moments. The deck features artwork from celebrated artists, including KEI, Hatsune Miku’s first software package illustrator who illustrated Miku, Song of the People, and fan-favorite creators such as 八三/HASSAN and さいとうなおき/NAOKI SAITO.

And because every great performance needs the right stage, the deck includes borderless basic lands featuring Hatsune Miku. These Plains and Forests show Miku singing beneath bright blue skies and surrounded by animals, bringing a warm, character-focused look to the lands powering your deck.

▲ Click to see borderless cards

There are 2 non-foil reprints without the Planeswalker symbol: Growing Ranks and Phyrexian Processor. These cards support the deck’s creature-token and life-gain strategy alongside the other 72 non-foil reprints, which are Planeswalker-stamp reprints. This is the same stamp used in products like Mystery Booster 2 and previous Secret Lair Commander decks to differentiate these cards from their original printings. You can find the complete list of Planeswalker-stamp cards below.

▲ Click to see Planeswalker-stamp cards

Card Name Set Code
Aetherflux Reservoir KLD
Ajani’s Pridemate FDN
Ancient Cornucopia BIG
Angel of Indemnity OTC
Angelic Chorus BBD
Arasta of the Endless Web BLC
Avacyn’s Pilgrim MIC
Blossoming Bogbeast C21
Blossoming Sands NEO
Boon Reflection 2XM
Bramble Sovereign BBD
Brokers Hideout SNC
Camaraderie GRN
Canopy Vista LCC
Cleric Class AFR
Command Tower DSC
Conclave Evangelist CLU
Congregate DMR
Crested Sunmare HOU
Dazzling Theater // Prop Room DSK
Elenda’s Hierophant LCC
Excavation Technique C21
Explore BLC
Fanatic of Rhonas MH3
Farseek LCC
Gavony Township MOC
Ghalta and Mavren MOM
Graypelt Refuge C19
Grove of the Guardian GK1
Gruff Triplets WOE
Healing Technique C21
Hour of Reckoning MOC
Idol of Oblivion M3C
Invincible Hymn ALA
Krosan Verge MOC
Lathiel, the Bounteous Dawn CMR
Lazotep Quarry M3C
Llanowar Elves GNT
Mirari’s Wake MH2
Nature’s Lore CMM
Nykthos Paragon MH3
Overgrown Farmland MID
Path to Exile BLC
Pest Infestation C21
Prosperous Innkeeper BLC
Radiant Fountain M21
Resplendent Angel LCI
Restless Prairie LCI
Rhys the Redeemed 2XM
Rogue’s Passage C19
Rootborn Defenses RVR
Sapseep Forest C21
Selesnya Sanctuary CMM
Selesnya Signet RVR
Seraph Sanctuary DDQ
Shamanic Revelation BLC
Silverquill Lecturer M3C
Skullclamp MOC
Sol Ring BLC
Song of Freyalise DOM
Soul of Eternity CMR
Speaker of the Heavens M21
Springleaf Drum LRW
Storm Herd KHC
Sundering Growth C19
Sungrass Prairie BLC
Sunpetal Grove BLC
Suture Priest MOC
Swords to Plowshares DSC
Temple of Plenty BLC
Voice of Resurgence 2XM
Voice of the Blessed INR

With a strategy built around creatures entering the battlefield, gaining life, and building a board that keeps getting bigger, you’ll want plenty of tokens close by. Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku includes 10 non-foil double-sided tokens to support the deck’s game plan, including Phyrexian Minions for Phyrexian Processor, Angels for Resplendent Angel, Horses for Crested Sunmare, and more. These tokens feature artwork from past Magic releases.

Hatsune Miku Tokens

  • 10x Non-foil double-sided tokens
    • 1x Phyrexian Minion (SLD) // Angel (LCI) token
    • 1x Phyrexian Minion (SLD) // Pegasus (KHC) token
    • 1x Citizen (SNC) // Angel (MH3) token
    • 1x Citizen (SNC) // Dinosaur (MOM) token
    • 1x Eldrazi (M3C) // Elf Warrior (2XM) token
    • 1x Vampire (MOM) // Horse (HOU) token
    • 1x Vampire (MOM) // Elemental (RTR) token
    • 1x Fanatic of Rhonas (MH3) // Elemental (2XM) token
    • 1x Treasure (BLB) // Spider (NCC) token
    • 1x Pest (BLC) // Angel (MH3) token

Miku Takes the Stage on August 10

The stage is set, the life totals are ready, and Miku is heading to the Secret Lair storefront. Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku launches on August 10 at 9 a.m. PST, only on MagicSecretLair.com. Sign up to be notified when it arrives, and you’ll stay in the loop for what’s next.

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