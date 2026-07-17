Secret Lair: Superdrop of the Moonlight Jellies

Pack your watering can, your sword, and at least one suspiciously meaningful gift, because Secret Lair x Stardew Valley was announced today at MagicCon: Amsterdam, and the Superdrop of the Moonlight Jellies is on its way. From the farm to Pelican Town to the mines below, this Superdrop brings three drops of cozy routines, small-town errands, magical detours, and the classic farmer’s tradition of convincing yourself there’s time for one more floor in the mines. The Superdrop of the Moonlight Jellies arrives on July 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. PT at MagicSecretLair.com.

The card Stardew Valley was designed by Studio X’s Cameron Williams.

Leading the harvest is Stardew Valley, a new-to-Magic land card with art from Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe that’s legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Like any good day in the valley, it starts simple: add a little mana, make a little Food, and see where a well-timed gift takes you. You might even hand something across the table, because in Stardew Valley, generosity is a game mechanic, a social strategy, and occasionally the reason your backpack is full of mayonnaise.

Secret Lair drops are in season at your local game store! Non-foil editions of Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Welcome to Stardew Valley will be available at WPN game stores at a later date.

Select bundles will also come with a foil Puca’s Mischief as “Lucky Purple Memento” promo card, while supplies last. Is it lucky? Is it purple? Is it exactly the kind of object someone in the valley would quietly keep forever for reasons that are both sentimental and suspicious? Yes. Terms and conditions may apply.

All single orders over $99 ship free (terms and conditions apply—see MagicSecretLair.com for details), and if you want to be ready when the Superdrop of the Moonlight Jellies goes live, here’s a quick checklist to make sure you’re set before the sale begins:

Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

You can take a closer look at each drop below before they go live July 27, 2026. Between a new-to-Magic design illustrated by Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe, a trip through Pelican Town, and a quick visit to the mines, there’s plenty to dig into. Sign up to be notified when the Superdrop of the Moonlight Jellies launches, and you’ll stay in the loop for what’s next.

Grandpa Would Be Proud Everything Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Welcome to Stardew Valley

1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Life in Pelican Town

1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: A Flicker in the Deep

1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Welcome to Stardew Valley Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Life in Pelican Town Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: A Flicker in the Deep Foil Edition

Price: $219.99 USD

Prismatic Shard Foil Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Welcome to Stardew Valley Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Life in Pelican Town Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: A Flicker in the Deep Foil Edition

Price: $129.97 USD

Traveling Cart Non-Foil Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Welcome to Stardew Valley

1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Life in Pelican Town

1x Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: A Flicker in the Deep

Price: $99.97 USD

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Welcome to Stardew Valley

Contents:

1x Stardew Valley

1x Wedding Ring as “Mermaid’s Pendant”

1x Dawn’s Truce as “Pierre’s Truce”

1x Swords to Plowshares

1x Rites of Flourishing

1x Kynaios and Tiro of Meletis as “The Welcoming Committee”

1x Sol Ring

1x Food Token

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: Life in Pelican Town

Contents:

1x Crop Rotation

1x Fountainport as “Community Center”

1x Homeward Path as “Pelican Town”

1x Command Tower as “Tower of Rasmodius”

1x Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth as “Valley Farmstead”

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley: A Flicker in the Deep

Contents:

1x Atsushi, the Blazing Sky as “Royal Serpent”

1x Mitotic Slime as “Big Slime”

1x Arcane Signet

1x Sword of Forge and Frontier as “Galaxy Sword”

1x Treasure Vault

1x Ooze Token

1x Treasure Token

Price: