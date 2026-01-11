See ‘SNL’ schedule of hosts, musical guests for January

Jan. 9, 2026, 5:01 a.m. ET

“SNL” is starting 2026 out right.

The sketch show unveiled the hosts and musical guests who are headed to Studio 8H for a series of three consecutive episodes this month on Wednesday, Jan. 7. As previously announced, “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard will host the Jan. 17 episode with musical guest A$AP Rocky.

A week later, Teyana Taylor will make her “SNL” hosting debut amid the Oscar campaign for her movie “One Battle After Another.” Geese will be the musical guest during her episode.

The following week, the Jan. 31 episode will be hosted by Alexander Skarsgård with musical guest Cardi B. This will also be the “SNL” hosting debut for Skarsgård, who stars in the upcoming Charli XCX film “The Moment.” Cardi B will be serving as musical guest for the second time, coming off the September release of her latest album “Am I the Drama?”

“SNL” is returning in January after a winter finale in December hosted by Ariana Grande, which featured the departure of longtime cast member Bowen Yang after seven seasons. Cher served as musical guest for the episode, and both she and Grande joined Yang in his meta farewell sketch.

So far, Season 51 of “SNL” has featured a mix of first-time hosts and returning stars. Bad Bunny kicked things off in October, and subsequent episodes have been hosted by Amy Poehler, Sabrina Carpenter, Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, Glen Powell, Melissa McCarthy and Josh O’Connor.

Wolfhard will be making his “SNL” hosting debut on the Jan. 17 episode, just weeks after the conclusion of his hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.” The episode will also feature A$AP Rocky’s first time serving as musical guest, timed to the release of his new album “Don’t Be Dumb” on Jan. 16.

