BYU’s Jack Kelly hopes his versatility resonates with NFL scouts – Deseret News

In two outstanding seasons at BYU, linebacker Jack Kelly played so well that new Cougars defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga called the Kearns High product and Weber State transfer “one of the best linebackers in BYU history.”

That’s high praise, considering that Poppinga himself played linebacker for BYU back in 2006 and 2007 after transferring to Provo from Utah State. Also, NFL stars Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Van Noy of the Baltimore Ravens and Sione Takitaki of the Minnesota Vikings played the position at BYU.

“It is too early (to predict) where I will go. The whole process has been surreal. But through it all, I have been blessed. I will just keep my faith in God, knowing that everything happens for a reason. I will just live it up while I can.” — former BYU lineback Jack Kelly

Now it is Jack Kelly’s turn to show what he can do in the NFL.

The burly, 6-foot-2, 242-pound first-team All-Big 12 performer almost certainly be the first BYU player taken in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Pittsburgh. Kelly quite possibly could be the only BYU player drafted, after the school was shut out of the draft last year for the first time since 2020.

The first round is Thursday, while rounds two and three will be held Friday and rounds four through seven will be held Saturday. BYU’s other top draft possibilities are tight end Carsen Ryan, receiver Chase Roberts and cornerback Mory Bamba, who, like Kelly, really helped himself at BYU’s pro day.

Most mock drafts have Kelly going anywhere from late third round (Chad Reuter of NFL.com) to the New England Patriots to late sixth round (USA Today/CBS Sports) to a variety of teams.

One of the most preeminent mock draft authors, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, says Kelly could go in the fourth round, No. 135 overall, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That would be interesting, considering that the draft is in the Steel City this year. Kelly certainly has that hard-nosed and gritty toughness for which the franchise is known. In other words, he’s got a little bit of Jack Lambert in him, according to Poppinga.

“He’s so dynamic and instinctive, and one of the best players I’ve ever seen closing in on the football in space, which I think is going to translate directly into the NFL,” Poppinga said. “I think he’s going to be a guy that’s going to be able to do multiple things, a guy like Kyle Van Noy that can rush off the edge and play in the box.”

At BYU’s pro day last month, Kelly displayed that versatility in front of representatives from every NFL team, running through drills in all three positions to showcase his rushing ability, speed and improved coverage skills.

“The versatility that he used here at BYU is going to be something that NFL scouts and organizations are going to love to use once he gets into the NFL,” said Poppinga, who coached BYU’s edge rushers before being promoted to DC in January when Jay Hill left for the same job at Michigan.

Kelly actually considered jumping to the NFL after his junior season, his first season at BYU, but made the decision to return and improve his technique, particularly in coverage and tackling. He played all three linebacker positions in both of his seasons at BYU — Sam, Will and Mack — and said he would love to be able to show that versatility in the NFL.

After he started all 13 games for the 11-2 Cougars in 2024 and set a school record for single-season quarterback hurries (12) and led the team in sacks (5), forced fumbles (two) and tackle-for-loss yardage (86), Kelly drew the attention of ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

“Jack Kelly was relatively unknown in August, but he is quickly rising, as I have him fifth at the position after three weeks,” Kiper wrote. “… You can see the high-end closing speed on tape. Kelly flies all over the field and can also play off the ball.”

After the Cougars went 12-2 and won the Pop-Tarts Bowl last December, Kelly headed out to Fort Myers, Florida, to train for the draft for a couple of months. He also worked with Total Athlete Training in Riverton and with the BYU strength and conditioning staff in preparation for the NFL Combine and BYU’s pro day.

The extra work paid off, as Kelly posted a time of 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, eighth-best among linebackers. His vertical jump of 37 inches was 11th best and his broad jump of 10 feet, 5 inches was seventh best. He also ran the fastest 20-yard shuttle (4.19 seconds) among linebackers at the combine.

“My biggest thing was the position drills — showing scouts that I can move,” Kelly told ESPN The Fan. “Some people thought I was a little stiff before, so that was a big emphasis in the offseason. … I wanted to show I am fluid, that I can drop, rush the passer, and do a little bit of everything.”

Despite battling through a pair of shoulder injuries his senior season, Kelly was still able to display his strength with 23 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

After BYU’s pro day, Kelly said he believes he took scouts’ suggestions from the NFL Combine and showed improvement in Provo.

“Yeah, 100% (improvement),” he said. “In those interviews, after learning what scouts wanted to see from me, and then just going back and watching game film and seeing things I needed to improve on, I think I showed everything I wanted to show today.”

Kelly said he will spend the draft weekend with his family, waiting for that phone call to come — either late Friday or Saturday.

“It is too early (to predict) where I will go,” he said in early April. “The whole process has been surreal. But through it all, I have been blessed. I will just keep my faith in God, knowing that everything happens for a reason. I will just live it up while I can.”