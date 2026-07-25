See Where West Wilson Stands With Jesse Solomon (JULY 2026)

Summer House‘s West Wilson is giving a look into his life today, including updates on his relationship with his girlfriend, In The City‘s Amanda Batula. The update also shared a look at his dynamic with Jesse Solomon now.

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West took to Instagram on July 23 and posted a series of photos from his life, showing what he has been up to. The podcaster, according to his post, has been attending a lot of weddings, including one in Italy and one in Montana alongside Amanda. In the photo dump, Amanda can be seen wearing the same pale green dress that she wore to the Montana wedding and hanging out with West as she stuck her tongue out for the camera while he made a funny face behind her.

When West hasn’t been traveling, according to his post, he has been spending some time in NYC working and hanging out with his friends. In the photos, West can be seen eating some delicious food and hanging out with his friends at bars, while wearing a Waffle House hat. One photo also includes a snapshot of him and Jesse on a couch together. However, Jesse later shared in a comment via Page Six that the photo is old from earlier this year “before their statement.”

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Amanda Batula shares an update on her relationship with West Wilson

Amanda shared a major update on her relationship with West during Part 1 of the In The City Season 1 reunion. She confirmed that she is still dating West, whose “actions” are different compared to her relationship with her ex-husband, Kyle Cooke. “On the flip side, I’m actually getting from him things I felt I was lacking in my relationship with Kyle,” she said. When asked to elaborate, Amanda replied, “Just someone that’s been, like, supportive, that I feel like…” she added, before stumbling over her words.

RELATED: Amanda Batula Tells Kyle Cooke Why She’s Still Dating West Wilson: Hear His Reaction

Jesse Solomon reveals where he stands with Amanda Batula and West Wilson after Summer House Season 10 reunion

Jesse had admitted to feeling emotional about Amanda and West’s relationship after the Summer House Season 10 reunion. He appeared on The Julia Cunningham Show on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in May, where he admitted that he was unsure where his friendship with West would go from here. “I just feel lied to, and he’s apologized,” he said. “So, just seeing what happens from here, honestly.”

Jesse also appeared on E! News’ The Rundown in May, where he admitted to speaking with Amanda after the Summer House Season 10 reunion. “I checked in with her a few days ago,” he said in a clip posted to Instagram. “I don’t think she’s doing particularly great. She’s been my biggest supporter musically. She’s so supportive of me, and I appreciate that. I think she really knows that she f—ed up, and she wishes it were different, but it is what it is.”

RELATED: Amanda Batula Sheds New Light on Her Relationship with West While Still Married to Kyle

Get a closer look at the timeline of West and Amanda’s relationship, from their slow-burn friendship to their whirlwind relationship.