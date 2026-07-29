Senate Confirms Jay Clayton to Lead U.S. Intelligence Community

“I came away from his confirmation process with serious reservations about whether he would be willing to stand up to political pressure when it matters most,” said Mr. Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Now that he has been confirmed, I sincerely hope he proves those concerns unfounded, because the intelligence community deserves steadier leadership than it has received in recent months.”

In serving as the acting director, Mr. Pulte has downsized the spy office, making gleeful pronouncements of his moves on social media. On Tuesday morning, Mr. Pulte claimed on X that he had just executed a “5th and Near Final Round of TERMINATIONS” that totaled a 30 percent staff reduction during his short tenure, though current and former officials said it was unclear whether many of those cuts had actually taken place.

Weeks ago, Democrats and Republicans were working in tandem to quickly confirm Mr. Clayton to the post to prevent Mr. Pulte from taking the job even briefly, as some lawmakers feared he could engineer irreversible damage to the intelligence community. But that plan fell apart when Mr. Trump did not allow Mr. Clayton to appear for a confirmation hearing as he sought to pressure lawmakers to pass a voting restriction measure, leading to Mr. Pulte’s weekslong stint.

Democrats and some Republicans viewed Mr. Pulte, who lacked any national security experience, as ill-suited for the job, and many were eager to see Mr. Clayton, who served as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission during Mr. Trump’s first term, succeed him.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and was intended to facilitate better intelligence coordination among spy agencies. Its influence has varied considerably since its inception, changing with each White House occupant and reaching a nadir during the current Trump administration.